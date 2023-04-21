UAPB capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

WHEN 5 p.m. today

WHERE MacGregor Park, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 11-24, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 22-14, 8-5

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (190-330-1 in 13th season at UAPB); Michael Robertson (333-398 in 15th season at Texas Southern)

SERIES Texas Southern leads 39-29

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS On Wednesday, UAPB dropped a 9-6 decision at Stephen F. Austin, so it'll be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. ... Texas Southern has won seven of the past nine meetings between the teams. The Tigers did lose to the Golden Lions 5-0 in their last matchup on March 19 in Pine Bluff. ... Daalen Adderley is batting .420 while Alexander Olivo is hitting .404 for Texas Southern, which rank second and third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Olivio also has a conference-high 11 home runs and is first in slugging percentage (.826) and on-base slugging percentage (1.303). ... UAPB has a team batting average of .241. That total is last in the SWAC and 279th nationally of 295 NCAA Division I teams.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Texas Southern*, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY at Texas Southern*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Texas Southern*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*Southwestern Athletic Conference game