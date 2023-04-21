White Hall district adds five teachers

Five teachers were hired for the 2023-24 school year during a special White Hall School Board meeting earlier this week.

Andrew Sanders will teach middle school science, Myles Jolly will teach middle school English, Megan Harrington and Tristen Imler will serve as reading interventionists for grades K-6 and Danielle Jolly will teach fourth grade at Gandy Elementary. All hires are pending criminal background and child maltreatment Central Registry checks, presentation of transcripts, licensure and verification of past employment.

The special board meeting was also called to conduct a disciplinary hearing for a student.