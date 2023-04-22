Proxy charges late to win $1M Oaklawn Handicap

HOT SPRINGS — In a thrilling finish that saw the top three horses cross the wire together, Proxy won Saturday's Grade I $1 million Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Proxy and jockey Joel Rosario charged from behind on the final stretch and beat Last Samurai, last year's winner, by a head to claim the 77th edition of Oaklawn's signature race for older horses.

Last Samurai, with Cristian Torres aboard, and Stilleto Boy, with Kent Desormeaux, banged together along the rail early in the stretch, but neither slowed.

Meanwhile, Proxy charged from the outside for trainer Michael Stidham, and paid $9.40, $4 and $2.80. Last Samurai placed and paid $3.60 and $2.60. Stilleto Boy paid $3 to show.