Hogs send offer to freshman DL

Freshman defensive lineman Keenan Britt, who has the tools to be an elite prospect before he finishes his high school career, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas.

Britt, 6-3, 230 pounds, is a rare young prospect being he started for Class 6A Oxford High School in Alabama and put up startling stats as a ninth-grader last season.

He recorded 53 tackles, 3 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hurries while also returning a fumble for a touchdown. He was also a team caption as a freshman.

He made his way to Fayetteville for the Red-White spring scrimmage on April 15 and said he came away impressed with the facilities and Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

"I like the locker room and the indoor fieldhouse is so close to the locker room," Brit said. "I really like that. I like that everything isn't too far that you can't walk. Everything is like real close You can walk everywhere."

Auburn and Central Florida followed the Hogs and offered Britt, whose brother K.J. Britt was a Tiger linebacker and is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Britt said he enjoyed watching Williams' defense in the scrimmage and was impressed with his energy level.

"I like his energy," Britt said. "His energy level was high the whole time. Not one time was his energy bad. Good energy the whole game from start to the finish."

Britt previously visited Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee before Arkansas. He said he has plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville.

"I'm going to make it to a game this year," Britt said.

Scrimmage visits

Arkansas hosted numerous other top prospects for the Red-White scrimmage on April 15.

Class of 2024 cornerback Patrick Broomfield, 6-1, 165, of Clarksdale, Miss., had offers from Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama-Birmingham, Mississippi State, Oregon and others before adding one from the Hogs during his visit.

"It was great, great spring game. Love the coaches and I'm excited on the offer," Broomfield said. "Ready to get back up here in June."

On3.com rates him as a 3-star recruit. He said his talk with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman stood out.

Highly sought-after sophomore defensive lineman Lance Jackson is no stranger to Arkansas.

Jackson, 6-5, 250, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove is the younger brother of Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and others.

"It's just always the same, very nice play and nice people, coaching staff is amazing and always keep it real," Jackson said.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 11 athlete and No. 168 overall prospect for the 2025 class.

