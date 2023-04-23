Kappas earn Chapter of Year, GPA honors

The Gamma Sigma Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. was named the Southwestern Province's Large Chapter of the Year for 2023 and for having the highest chapter grade point average.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff chapter earned the honors during the 87th Southwestern Province Council on April 15, according to a news release.

This is the fifth consecutive year of being awarded Chapter of the Year honors. Gamma Sigma was awarded Medium Chapter of the Year in 2019, Large Chapter of the Year in 2020, Medium Chapter of the Year in 2021, and Large Chapter of the Year in 2022.

The chapter also earned the highest chapter GPA honors in the Southwestern Province with a cumulative chapter GPA of 3.349. Two Gamma Sigma members received awards for having the first and third highest GPA's in the Southwestern Province. They were Perry Williams (4.0) and Carvis Campbell III (3.91).

Other accomplishments were also made, according to the news release.

The chapter raised more than $3,600 for St. Jude Children's Hospital, which is the largest donation given to St. Jude from any undergraduate chapter in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, according to the release.

A member of Gamma Sigma, Ethan White, was sworn in as the newly elected Undergraduate Board Member for Arkansas.