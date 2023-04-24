Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

April 10

Dollar General

154 N. Main St., Decatur

Priority violations: Raw hamburger meat stored on a display shelf over fully cooked spiral hams.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Rib Crib BBQ / Arkansas Crib, LLC

1801 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Chopped brisket at 99 degrees in the hot-hold serving unit. The hot water in the unit was at 125 degrees and the breaker had tripped. Lemonade at 44 degrees in the lemonade unit. Milk at 44 degrees in the small refrigerator. Homemade honey mustard dressing dated March 15, 2023 was in the walk-in cooler and prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No sanitizer in the sanitizer bucket with wet cloths. Ice cream scoop stored in wet-well without running water and in a glass with water at room temperature. The facility has changed ownership and must apply for an updated permit.

April 11

Carino's Italian

535 N. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: Employee put on single-use gloves without first washing hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen sauces being thawed in standing water bath. Employees lacking proper hair restraints.

Chili's

420 N. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Kitchen employees wearing hand and arm jewelry. Cracked and broken tiles located throughout prep and warewash areas. Posted permit expired.

Dos Gordos Tacos

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Handwashing sink is not draining.

Priority foundation violations: Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food in the upright refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below.

Duck Donuts

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

Priority violations: Less than 100 ppm quaternary ammonium solution detected in three-compartment sink. Milk in lowboy refrigerator being held at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Jersey Mike's Subs

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 105, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. No sanitizer detected in cloth containers. Posted permit expired.

Mamma Sree Asian Foods

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Neither of the refrigerators is holding the foods checked at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

April 12

Bentley's

911 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No proof of a Certified Food Manager available at the time of inspection.

Bonefish Grill

3201 Market St., Suite 100, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two bottles of oil and some clear spice shakers were not labeled. Lactic acid sanitizer was at a concentration of 3010 ppm. Some sanitizer buckets were being stored on the floor.

Domino's

5092 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

JJ's Grill

4500 W. Walnut St., Suite 3, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Plastic chute of ice machine had a small accumulation of growth.

Juicy Tails

4204 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 80, Rogers

Priority violations: Orange juice in the bar fridge was at 44 degrees. The facility had unlined copper mugs for Moscow Mules.

Priority foundation violations: The facility was not writing date of last item sold on the shell stock tag. The menu has a consumer advisory, but the items are not asterisked.

Core violations: A container of food was on the floor of the walk-in freezer, the spices and dry breading were in unlidded containers and some items in the freezer were in unlidded containers. One cook was wearing a wristwatch.

Outback Steakhouse

4509 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Black growth along wall near scraper sink.

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen

4895 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 300, Rogers

Priority violations: Handle on handwashing sink near prep line is broken.

Priority foundation violations: Hand soap not available at kitchen handwashing sink at time of inspection.

Core violations: Pool of water in bottom of prep table. Tile pieces broken and missing near ice machine in kitchen. Light bulb shields missing in kitchen above food preparation tables.

Tropical Smoothie Café

3351 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: Food debris and steel wool in employee handwashing sink. Cheese being held at 54 degrees and sliced tomatoes being held at 53 degrees in small prep table near toaster.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Quat solution in sanitizing buckets measured less than 100 ppm.

April 13

Connie's Day Care

2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A carton of fresh eggs stored on a shelf above wrapped lasagna.

E-Z Mart - Food Store

387 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit posted is expired.

Embassy Suites

3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: Open package of hot dogs not labeled with date package was opened. Handwashing sink in back of kitchen disassembled, and handwashing sink hot water not working on serving line.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

715 N. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Build-up of food debris on deli slicers.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Posted permit expired.

Harps - Food Store

715 N. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: End cap cooler has raw sausage and eggs stored above ready-to-eat products.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

It'll Do Brew

2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

John Q. Hammons Center

3201 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: Ice scoops being stored in handwashing sink near ice machines. Hot water handle missing on handwashing sink in coffee bar area.

Priority foundation violations: Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: None

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: The kitchen handwashing sink handles to the faucets are not working, and the hot and cold water under the sink has to be turned on to wash hands. Vegetables and other items were not covered in the walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Ready-to-eat items, including egg rolls and fried chicken, lack date-mark.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Taco Bell

179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Retail food permit is not posted in customer view.

The Creeks Golf Course, LLC

1499 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Priority violations: Employee whose job duties include washing utensils/food contact equipment is not aware sanitizing all food contact utensils/equipment is required after washing. Employee is not aware of how to make sanitizer. Bag of raw shell eggs stored on top of candy bars in the beer cooler, repeat violation. Foods checked in the white refrigerator are not at 41 degrees or below. Tomatoes 46 degrees and multiple luncheon meats 43 degrees, repeat violation. Open bags of luncheon meat and package of hot dogs exceed the seven-day use-by date. Items date-marked as 4/1 and 4/2.

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink is blocked with a beverage cooler and a light cover.

Core violations: No thermometer found in either refrigerator at the time of inspection.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store

906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple cans of pineapple chunks dented along bottom seam.

Core violations: None

April 14

American Diner Restaurant

914 S. Eighth St., Suite 107, Rogers

Priority violations: Shell eggs stored over hot dogs. Utensils being run in dish machine were not being sanitized.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Burger King

500 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Back door held open after taking out trash.

Chell's Burger Joint

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. The sink has a small plumbing leak.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee washing dishes did not wash their hands when going from handling dirty dishes to handling clean dishes. Food items in open-air cooler were between 46-51 degrees (cucumber salad at 51 degrees, cooked tofu at 49 degrees and BBQ sauce at 46 degrees).

Priority foundation violations: Rice scoop is being stored in water at 79 degrees. Drink mix plastic bottles are being reused to hold BBQ sauces.

Core violations: Multiple ceiling tiles in kitchen area have water stains and a few are sagging due to the water damage.

La Chele

811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Foods stored uncovered in the refrigerator.

Core violations: PIC is trying to get a copy of her CFM certificate. Permit posted is expired.

La Nueva Lupita Bakery & Deli

315 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Flat of raw shell eggs left out at room temperature. Frosting in the very back refrigerator is at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: The round dough cutter is visibly dirty with food particles. Small packaged cakes, flan and gelatin in the beverage cooler are not labeled with contents or list of ingredients. Dough stored in a plastic to-go bag in the chest freezer. Reusing disposable decorator bags. There is not enough light in the kitchen to meet light intensity requirements, repeat violation.

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Frosting bag hanging above the sink on the hoses is not clean and no longer in good condition. Wall board behind the handwashing sink had been cut away and replaced. There is a gap in the wall board stuffed with steel wool. The wall needs to be finished properly to prevent water from damaging the wall further, repeat violation.

Lili's Bubble Waffle

123 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A bag of tea and a bag of Reese's Pieces show damage from a possible rodent. In addition, a hole is in the floor by the storage room allowing possible entry.

Segoku Hibachi & Sushi, Inc.

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Container used for rice was not sanitized after washing. Water connection for this unit is not an approved water connection.

Priority foundation violations: Cut raw vegetables stored in a crate that has multiple holes and it not easily cleanable. Clean food storage containers for rice are stored on the floor.

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Rice sitting out of refrigeration over night. Exterior of food storage containers are visibly dirty.

Taqueria Michoacan

914 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 11/30/22.

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager available for this location. Warewashing faucet leaking while turned off at handle.

The Recreation Parlor

104 Second Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Flooring in brewing area does not have coving.

The Smokin' Bowl

19869 Jewell Drive, Gravette

Priority violations: Chili at 91 degrees and chicken at 82 degrees in the steam table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Retail food permit is not posted.

Trash Creamery, LLC

401 S.W. A St., Suite 101, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer bucket at less than 100 ppm quat. Bucket is also stored on floor.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Wee Friends Discovery Center

201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Unlabeled spray bottle of bleach water under sink.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 10 -- Decatur Northside Elementary School, 9083 Mt. Olive Road, Decatur; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center, 810 W. Walnut St., Rogers

April 11 -- Arkansas Early Learning Center, 900 W. Lilac St., Rogers; Arkansas Arts Academy Elementary/Middle School - Opaa!, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Boss Man Grill & Cantina, 530 N. 47th St., Rogers; Country Inn And Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Gravette Baseball Concession, 325 Lion Drive S., Gravette; Gravette Football Concession, 325 Lion Drive S., Gravette; Homewood Suites, 4302 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Papa Murphy's Take N' Bake Pizza, 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

April 12 -- Boar's Nest, 4404 W. Walnut St., Suite 12, Rogers; Candle Point Bentonville, LLC, 3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Chick-fil-A, 4893 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Morada, 2501 N. 22nd St., Rogers

April 13 -- PopUp Drink Thru, 2001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Umai Asian Cuisine, 4408 W. Walnut St., Suite 5, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

April 14 -- Loafin' Joe's Food Truck, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 4300 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Taco Bell, 608 S. Eighth St., Rogers; The Holler / Commissary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; The Recreation Parlor - Food Truck, 104 Second Ave. S.E., Gravette