Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.
Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
BENTON COUNTY
April 10
Dollar General
154 N. Main St., Decatur
Priority violations: Raw hamburger meat stored on a display shelf over fully cooked spiral hams.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Rib Crib BBQ / Arkansas Crib, LLC
1801 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Priority violations: Chopped brisket at 99 degrees in the hot-hold serving unit. The hot water in the unit was at 125 degrees and the breaker had tripped. Lemonade at 44 degrees in the lemonade unit. Milk at 44 degrees in the small refrigerator. Homemade honey mustard dressing dated March 15, 2023 was in the walk-in cooler and prep table.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No sanitizer in the sanitizer bucket with wet cloths. Ice cream scoop stored in wet-well without running water and in a glass with water at room temperature. The facility has changed ownership and must apply for an updated permit.
April 11
Carino's Italian
535 N. 46th St., Rogers
Priority violations: Employee put on single-use gloves without first washing hands.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Frozen sauces being thawed in standing water bath. Employees lacking proper hair restraints.
Chili's
420 N. 46th St., Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Kitchen employees wearing hand and arm jewelry. Cracked and broken tiles located throughout prep and warewash areas. Posted permit expired.
Dos Gordos Tacos
825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Priority violations: Handwashing sink is not draining.
Priority foundation violations: Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.
Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food in the upright refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below.
Duck Donuts
2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers
Priority violations: Less than 100 ppm quaternary ammonium solution detected in three-compartment sink. Milk in lowboy refrigerator being held at 45 degrees.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Jersey Mike's Subs
2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 105, Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Boxes stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. No sanitizer detected in cloth containers. Posted permit expired.
Mamma Sree Asian Foods
825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Priority violations: Neither of the refrigerators is holding the foods checked at 41 degrees or below.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
April 12
Bentley's
911 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No proof of a Certified Food Manager available at the time of inspection.
Bonefish Grill
3201 Market St., Suite 100, Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Two bottles of oil and some clear spice shakers were not labeled. Lactic acid sanitizer was at a concentration of 3010 ppm. Some sanitizer buckets were being stored on the floor.
Domino's
5092 W. Northgate Road, Rogers
Priority violations: Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
JJ's Grill
4500 W. Walnut St., Suite 3, Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Plastic chute of ice machine had a small accumulation of growth.
Juicy Tails
4204 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 80, Rogers
Priority violations: Orange juice in the bar fridge was at 44 degrees. The facility had unlined copper mugs for Moscow Mules.
Priority foundation violations: The facility was not writing date of last item sold on the shell stock tag. The menu has a consumer advisory, but the items are not asterisked.
Core violations: A container of food was on the floor of the walk-in freezer, the spices and dry breading were in unlidded containers and some items in the freezer were in unlidded containers. One cook was wearing a wristwatch.
Outback Steakhouse
4509 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Black growth along wall near scraper sink.
Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen
4895 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 300, Rogers
Priority violations: Handle on handwashing sink near prep line is broken.
Priority foundation violations: Hand soap not available at kitchen handwashing sink at time of inspection.
Core violations: Pool of water in bottom of prep table. Tile pieces broken and missing near ice machine in kitchen. Light bulb shields missing in kitchen above food preparation tables.
Tropical Smoothie Café
3351 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Priority violations: Food debris and steel wool in employee handwashing sink. Cheese being held at 54 degrees and sliced tomatoes being held at 53 degrees in small prep table near toaster.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Quat solution in sanitizing buckets measured less than 100 ppm.
April 13
Connie's Day Care
2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: A carton of fresh eggs stored on a shelf above wrapped lasagna.
E-Z Mart - Food Store
387 S. Main St., Cave Springs
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Permit posted is expired.
Embassy Suites
3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Priority violations: Open package of hot dogs not labeled with date package was opened. Handwashing sink in back of kitchen disassembled, and handwashing sink hot water not working on serving line.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Harps - Deli/Bakery
715 N. Second St., Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Build-up of food debris on deli slicers.
Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Posted permit expired.
Harps - Food Store
715 N. Second St., Rogers
Priority violations: End cap cooler has raw sausage and eggs stored above ready-to-eat products.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
It'll Do Brew
2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.
John Q. Hammons Center
3201 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Priority violations: Ice scoops being stored in handwashing sink near ice machines. Hot water handle missing on handwashing sink in coffee bar area.
Priority foundation violations: Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.
Core violations: None
Rainbow House Asian Bistro
143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Priority violations: The kitchen handwashing sink handles to the faucets are not working, and the hot and cold water under the sink has to be turned on to wash hands. Vegetables and other items were not covered in the walk-in cooler.
Priority foundation violations: Ready-to-eat items, including egg rolls and fried chicken, lack date-mark.
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.
Taco Bell
179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Retail food permit is not posted in customer view.
The Creeks Golf Course, LLC
1499 S. Main St., Cave Springs
Priority violations: Employee whose job duties include washing utensils/food contact equipment is not aware sanitizing all food contact utensils/equipment is required after washing. Employee is not aware of how to make sanitizer. Bag of raw shell eggs stored on top of candy bars in the beer cooler, repeat violation. Foods checked in the white refrigerator are not at 41 degrees or below. Tomatoes 46 degrees and multiple luncheon meats 43 degrees, repeat violation. Open bags of luncheon meat and package of hot dogs exceed the seven-day use-by date. Items date-marked as 4/1 and 4/2.
Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink is blocked with a beverage cooler and a light cover.
Core violations: No thermometer found in either refrigerator at the time of inspection.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store
906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Multiple cans of pineapple chunks dented along bottom seam.
Core violations: None
April 14
American Diner Restaurant
914 S. Eighth St., Suite 107, Rogers
Priority violations: Shell eggs stored over hot dogs. Utensils being run in dish machine were not being sanitized.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Burger King
500 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Back door held open after taking out trash.
Chell's Burger Joint
16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. The sink has a small plumbing leak.
Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ
1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: Employee washing dishes did not wash their hands when going from handling dirty dishes to handling clean dishes. Food items in open-air cooler were between 46-51 degrees (cucumber salad at 51 degrees, cooked tofu at 49 degrees and BBQ sauce at 46 degrees).
Priority foundation violations: Rice scoop is being stored in water at 79 degrees. Drink mix plastic bottles are being reused to hold BBQ sauces.
Core violations: Multiple ceiling tiles in kitchen area have water stains and a few are sagging due to the water damage.
La Chele
811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Foods stored uncovered in the refrigerator.
Core violations: PIC is trying to get a copy of her CFM certificate. Permit posted is expired.
La Nueva Lupita Bakery & Deli
315 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs
Priority violations: Flat of raw shell eggs left out at room temperature. Frosting in the very back refrigerator is at 44 degrees.
Priority foundation violations: The round dough cutter is visibly dirty with food particles. Small packaged cakes, flan and gelatin in the beverage cooler are not labeled with contents or list of ingredients. Dough stored in a plastic to-go bag in the chest freezer. Reusing disposable decorator bags. There is not enough light in the kitchen to meet light intensity requirements, repeat violation.
Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Frosting bag hanging above the sink on the hoses is not clean and no longer in good condition. Wall board behind the handwashing sink had been cut away and replaced. There is a gap in the wall board stuffed with steel wool. The wall needs to be finished properly to prevent water from damaging the wall further, repeat violation.
Lili's Bubble Waffle
123 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: A bag of tea and a bag of Reese's Pieces show damage from a possible rodent. In addition, a hole is in the floor by the storage room allowing possible entry.
Segoku Hibachi & Sushi, Inc.
825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Priority violations: Container used for rice was not sanitized after washing. Water connection for this unit is not an approved water connection.
Priority foundation violations: Cut raw vegetables stored in a crate that has multiple holes and it not easily cleanable. Clean food storage containers for rice are stored on the floor.
Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Rice sitting out of refrigeration over night. Exterior of food storage containers are visibly dirty.
Taqueria Michoacan
914 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Rogers
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 11/30/22.
Core violations: No Certified Food Manager available for this location. Warewashing faucet leaking while turned off at handle.
The Recreation Parlor
104 Second Ave. S.E., Gravette
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Flooring in brewing area does not have coving.
The Smokin' Bowl
19869 Jewell Drive, Gravette
Priority violations: Chili at 91 degrees and chicken at 82 degrees in the steam table.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Retail food permit is not posted.
Trash Creamery, LLC
401 S.W. A St., Suite 101, Bentonville
Priority violations: Sanitizer bucket at less than 100 ppm quat. Bucket is also stored on floor.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Wee Friends Discovery Center
201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Unlabeled spray bottle of bleach water under sink.
Core violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
April 10 -- Decatur Northside Elementary School, 9083 Mt. Olive Road, Decatur; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center, 810 W. Walnut St., Rogers
April 11 -- Arkansas Early Learning Center, 900 W. Lilac St., Rogers; Arkansas Arts Academy Elementary/Middle School - Opaa!, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Boss Man Grill & Cantina, 530 N. 47th St., Rogers; Country Inn And Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Gravette Baseball Concession, 325 Lion Drive S., Gravette; Gravette Football Concession, 325 Lion Drive S., Gravette; Homewood Suites, 4302 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Papa Murphy's Take N' Bake Pizza, 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers
April 12 -- Boar's Nest, 4404 W. Walnut St., Suite 12, Rogers; Candle Point Bentonville, LLC, 3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Chick-fil-A, 4893 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Morada, 2501 N. 22nd St., Rogers
April 13 -- PopUp Drink Thru, 2001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Umai Asian Cuisine, 4408 W. Walnut St., Suite 5, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
April 14 -- Loafin' Joe's Food Truck, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 4300 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Taco Bell, 608 S. Eighth St., Rogers; The Holler / Commissary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; The Recreation Parlor - Food Truck, 104 Second Ave. S.E., Gravette