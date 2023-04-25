2023 Cotton Belt fest called a success

Following a week of communitywide activities, the 2023 Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival culminated with a weekend full of events and entertainment.

Events began April 16 with the Cotton Belt Beauty Pageant.

Friday included the Redbug Reunion Rally in the Fordyce Civic Center, where new inductees were introduced into the Dallas County Sports Hall of Fame. The annual Dallas County Museum Garden Party also took place in the Wynne-Phillips home on Fourth Street.

Over the weekend, the Dallas County Courthouse lawn saw 10 bands perform a variety of musical genres including blues, rock, Americana, country and contemporary Christian.

Following minor weather delays with heavy showers in the area earlier Friday, the evening offerings began with Little Rock-based Ben Brenner and Fonkey Donkey followed by Billy Jeter and friends.

At 7:30 p.m., the audience was treated to the talents of D.K. Harrell. The 24-year-old Ruston, La., native has been called a rapidly rising star in the blues world. With a style strongly influenced by the iconic B.B. King, Harrell's guitar work features smooth, selective phrasing more about quality than quantity. Backed by a three piece band, his expressive vocals and natural stage presence continue to reinforce a burgeoning reputation on the international blues scene. Fans can find more on Harrell at dkblues.com.

As evening temperatures dropped into the 50s, Fayetteville's legendary Earl and Them closed out the Friday night line-up with an hour and a half of musicianship molded through decades of performing together.

Saturday was once again packed with family fun beginning with a5K run. The annual Cotton Belt parade launched at 11 a.m. stretching 11 city blocks through streets lined shoulder to shoulder by hundreds of onlookers.

Other Saturday activities included an antique car show, arts and crafts, a model train display featuring the world's largest Lego railroad and a Baggo tournament. The Rex Raney Riding Arena saw a rodeo and Johnson Brothers operated carnival rides around the Courthouse Square throughout the weekend. Every corner of downtown hosted numerous food vendors offering a wide variety of festival fare.

Saturday's musical schedule began at noon with Black Water Bayou. Fortunate Sons + One performed from 1:45-3:15 p.m. with Arkadelics following from 3:30-5 p.m. Fordyce high school senior Cavin Kemble provided a one-man show on acoustic guitar from 5:15-5:45 p.m. and Birthright Blues Project took the stage from 6-7:15 p.m.

The well-attended day of entertainment wrapped up with a special appearance by contemporary Christian artist Natasha Owens and her band. Based out of Dallas, Owens has strong ties to Fordyce. The granddaughter of a longtime Pentecostal preacher in the community, she is part of a family that has played a vital role in local history.

Her music portrays a deep devotion to her faith. Before beginning her show, Fordyce Mayor John MacNichol presented Owens with a key to the city in honor of her close connection to the town. Owens music may be found at natashaowensmusic.com.

The Arkadelics Bob Wagnon (left) on guitar and vocals, Richard Reynolds on harmonica, and Karen Harris with accompanying vocals, presented a variety of country and rock numbers for a large afternoon audience at the Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

