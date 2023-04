The city of Little Rock's network, including its internet, email and external applications, was down on Tuesday, according to statements from the city's Twitter account.

An initial tweet about the network outage was issued shortly before 10:45 a.m. A second tweet that said officials were continuing to work on the problem went out at 3:15 p.m.

Telephone service as well as 311 and 911 communications have not been affected, according to the city.