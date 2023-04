The city of Little Rock's email and network applications remained down on Wednesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a tweet.





Scott said the city's network and email had been taken down "as a precaution due to a security concern."





Little Rock's phone system as well as 311 and 911 service remain operational, according to a statement issued by the city, which encouraged residents to reach city departments by calling 501-371-4510.





The outage was first disclosed by the city on Tuesday.