Former school principal wants murder trial postponed

A former Omaha, Ark., high school principal wants his May 22 trial to be postponed, according to a filing in Boone County Circuit Court in Harrison.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 53, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 6, 2022, death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, 36.

Dodson's attorney, Shane Wilkinson, filed the motion for continuance on Monday.

"Discovery in this case is voluminous ..." wrote Wilkinson. "Given the nature of this case, undersigned counsel anticipates the discovery process to take some time. Some of the outstanding discovery material appears to include crime lab material.

"Defendant has retained an expert witness pathologist of his own who is currently reviewing the case and preparing his report. Counsel respectfully asks for additional time for his witness to perform his due diligence."

That's the same wording Wilkinson used in his Feb. 14 motion to continue, which was granted by Circuit Judge John Putman.

Originally set for Sept. 23, Dodson's jury trial has been continued four times.

Putman hadn't ruled on Wilkinson's newest motion as of late Tuesday.

In Monday's filing, Wilkinson asked that the May 2 final hearing date and the May 22 trial date be continued "to allow more time for a complete investigation of the facts of this case by both parties."

According to a charging document in the case, "the defendant struck a blow to the throat of Amanda Dodson, which resulted in fractured, broken and crushed tracheal cartilage" resulting in her death.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

Rocky Dodson has pleaded innocent and is free on bond.

Dodson, who was also the high school boys basketball coach, resigned from the school district at the end of April, 2020.

Omaha is 3 miles south of the Missouri state line.