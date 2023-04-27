The best of Broadway: The incomparable Patti LuPone brings her cabaret show to North Little Rock





Patti LuPone is at least a triple threat -- she sings, she dances, she acts, in theater and on screen.

And she's currently touring with a cabaret show, "Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey with Broadway," which she's bringing tonight to Central Arkansas -- 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theatre on the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's main campus in North Little Rock.

The show, conceived and directed by Scott Wittman with music direction by Joseph Thalken, debuted in April 2016 at Symphony Space in Manhattan. It featured show tunes by Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin.

LuPone knows Broadway -- she has won three Tony Awards, for her performances as Joanne in the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical "Company," for playing Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic "Gypsy" and for playing the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Evita."

She's appeared in dozens upon dozens of shows in New York and recently as an opera star -- with the Los Angeles Opera in John Corigliano's "The Ghosts of Versailles" and Kurt Weill-Bertold Brecht's "Mahagonny"; in the world premiere of Jake Heggie's opera "To Hell and Back" with San Francisco's Baroque Philharmonic Orchestra. She played the Old Lady in the New York Philharmonic's production of "Candide" (available on DVD and Blu-ray and with segments available on video streaming services) and in her own concert, "Patti LuPone on Broadway."

She graduated in the first class of the Drama Division of New York's Juilliard School and is a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company, with which she toured the country for four years.

In London, she most recently won an Olivier Award for her performance as Joanne in "Company." Her credits there include a re-creation of her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in "Master Class," creating the role of Norma Desmond in Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard" and playing Fantine in the original stage production of "Les Miserables."

And she is the author of the best-selling memoir "Patti LuPone: A Memoir."

Patti LuPone

'Dont Monkey with Broadway

What: Tony Award-winning actress and singer Patti LuPones cabaret show, conceived and directed by Scott Wittman with music direction by Joseph Thalken

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Center for Humanities and Arts Theatre, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical Colleges main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock

Tickets: $45-$110

Information: (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu/charts



