Walmart expanding health clinics in '24

Walmart Inc. is bringing its Walmart Health clinics to the Oklahoma City area next year, the company said Wednesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it will also open centers in Missouri and Arizona in 2024 and increase its presence in Texas.

"Knowing that access to comprehensive primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services is a challenge in many communities, it is our hope that this one-stop model will help solve this challenge for our neighbors in Oklahoma City," said Dr. David Carmouche, Walmart's senior vice president of omnichannel care offerings.

Walmart Health provides convenient access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for both insured and uninsured patients, Carmouche said.

Since 2019, Walmart Health has offered primary and urgent care; diagnostic tools such as lab work and X-rays; and behavioral health, dental and hearing services in a single facility next to a Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart Health currently has more than 30 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. They're open Mondays through Saturdays, with teleheath available on Sundays.