Church News

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will host the Encounter Women's Conference today and Saturday with preachers, prophetesses, prayer warriors and psalmists. Host Gail Stith invites the community to attend. Today, the conference begins at 6 p.m. with prayer led by Saint Mary Harris of Pine Bluff. Service starts at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Louise J. Lyas and guest psalmist Carolyn Traylor. Other special guests include Vernola Armour of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Eleanor Philpher of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Braxton of Pine Bluff; and Deitra Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, prayer begins at 9 a.m. and workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brenda Jefferson. Other guests include Barbara Deloney, Monica Anderson, Aretha Fulcher, and Valerie Raspberry, according to a news release.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to the Family and Friends Day on Sunday. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

GRACE TEMPLE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 909 Wisconsin St., will celebrate the 30th Anniversary honoring the pastor and wife, the Rev. Amelio and Cynthia Howard. The service will be held at 3 p.m. May 7 and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Lavara Henry of Damascus Mississionary Baptist Church, according to a news release.

BETHLEHEM WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH at Dumas invites the community to attend the 28th Anniversary Service of the pastor and wife, Superintendent Timothy Jones and Linda Jones, district missionary. The service will be held at 3 p.m. May 7. The featured speaker will be Superintendent Authur Terry of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ at Lonoke.

REYNOLDS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 706 S. Cypress St., will celebrate the annual Mission Program at 3 p.m. May 21. Rosilynd Jackson of the Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ at North Little Rock will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Andrew L. Williams is pastor of Reynolds Chapel.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

