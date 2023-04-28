Little Rock woman charged with selling body parts meant for cremation







A Pulaski County woman was arraigned in federal court Friday afternoon on charges related to the unauthorized selling of body parts that were destined for a crematorium where she worked.

Candace Chapman Scott, 36, of Little Rock, is facing numerous charges related to allegations she was selling the body parts to a Pennsylvania man she met through a Facebook group concerning “oddities” the two were members of. At her arraignment before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray, the judge outlined the charges against her listed in an indictment handed up April 5 and sealed until Friday morning and ordered her detained in federal custody until a bond hearing can be scheduled.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Jegley, who is prosecuting the case, told Ray the government is seeking Scott's detention until the case is resolved. Jegley said, because Scott is facing significant prison time should she be convicted — 20 years on each of 10 counts as well as 5 and 10 years on each of two additional counts — she should be considered a flight risk.

Scott is facing 12 criminal counts: one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; four counts each of mail fraud and wire fraud; and one count each of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to the 15-page, 12-count indictment, between October 2021 and July 2022, Scott is believed to have sold body parts in numerous transactions to a Pennsylvania man, identified in a separate, but related, Pennsylvania case as Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, of East Pennsboro Township, Penn. Pauley was arrested Aug. 18, 2022, by East Pennsboro Township police, according to a press release from the Cumberland County, Penn. district attorney's office, after police there began receiving complaints.

According to the press release, on June 14, 2022, the East Pennsboro Township Police received a complaint of possible human body parts being sold on Facebook. About three weeks later, East Pennsboro Township Police were called to Pauley's home after receiving a tip regarding possible human remains, including "human organs" and "human skin" in the basement of the residence contained inside of several 5-gallon buckets. A search of the home turned up three 5-gallon buckets containing various human remains. A forensic examination of the body parts confirmed that they were human remains.



