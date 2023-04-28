Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:10 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 170-582 (29.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Doctor Oscar in the ninth

BEST BET American Xperiment in the fourth

LONG SHOT Rounder in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $10,000

LEXINGTON DIAMOND** competed in two $50,000 maiden claiming races last fall at Churchill, and she is taking a steep drop in class and is treated with Lasix for the first time. TIZ SWEET CANDY possesses sprinter's speed and she may lead these past every pole. MISS ARKANSAS finished second, while five lengths clear of third, in a similar spot at Will Rogers Downs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Lexington Diamond;Torres;McPeek;3-1

6 Tiz Sweet Candy;Medellin;Milligan;7-2

8 Miss Arkansas;Bailey;Dixon;4-1

2 Cee Minus;De La Cruz;Stuart;9-2

7 Elmo's Secret;Zimmerman;Pish;5-1

5 Naughty Madam;Arrieta;Moquett;12-1

3 I Got a Name;Garcia;Morse;12-1

1 Momma Mule;Juarez;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Mrs. Macomber;Jordan;Martin;15-1

1a Nelly Larkin;Pusac;Smith;15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

EMPIRE PASS*** is the speed and class of the field, but she is also taking a suspiciously big drop in class. DISTORTED SECRETS has crossed the wire second-best in consecutive races, and she has a versatile running style. DORITA'S HEART finished second at a higher level earlier in the meeting, and she is effective on fast and wet tracks.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Empire Pass;Zimmerman;Moysey;1-1

5 Distorted Secrets;Harr;Cates;4-1

3 Dorita's Heart;Asmussen;Litfin;9-2

8 Careless Heiress;Arrieta;McKnight;8-1

6 Emerald Princess;Jordan;Green;12-1

1 Gp's Amazing Grace;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

4 Crystal Crescent;Saez;Hewitt;20-1

7 Burnadebt;Quinonez;Owens;20-1

2 Royal Bonus;Fuentes;Espinoza;30-1

10 Kewpie Doll;De La Cruz;Jackson;30-1

3 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $12,500

BLOW TORCH** was a convincing five-length winner when last seen in a conditioned claiming race, and the class-dropper represents the leading stable. DRIFTER was a fast-closing second in a similar spot only two races back, and both of his career wins have come at Oaklawn. LAPIS LAZULI is moving up a condition following a clear victory, which followed three consecutive runner-up finishes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Blow Torch;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

4 Drifter;Saez;McKnight;9-2

2 Lapis Lazuli;Garcia;Silva;4-1

3 Title Shot;Arrieta;Contreras;5-1

7 Mark the Moose;Murrill;Litfin;12-1

1 Sisaway Now;Castillo;Villafranco;12-1

8 Saint Pio;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

5 Atras;Pusac;Hewitt;12-1

9 Yacht Rock;Juarez;Hewitt;15-1

6 Wesleyan;Zimmerman;Vance;20-1

4 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $37,500

AMERICAN XPERIMENT*** was beaten one length at a higher price last month, and the consistent colt should get an ideal trip from his outside draw. ST ANDREWS is moving up a condition following a nearly four-length win, and he looms a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new connections. STELLAR TAP is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, and he may be best as a one-run sprinter.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 American Xperiment;Castillo;Asmussen;8-5

7 St Andrews;Zimmerman;Martin;9-2

9 Stellar Tap;Jordan;Anderson;10-1

1 Acehigh Royal;Torres;Shorter;3-1

2 Grapnel;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

5 Citrus Bay;Juarez;Tranquilino;15-1

3 Matts Fire N Ice;Arrieta;Richard;30-1

6 Rotary Dial;Pusac;Lauer;30-1

4 Back Beat;De La Cruz;Haran;30-1

5 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

RUNNINTHESTREETS** finished a competitive third in her return from a lengthy layoff, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. DELTA MOON rallied from far back in an improved second-place finish, and she is another dropping out of the maiden allowance ranks for the first time. CASHMERE BABY encountered trouble in a deceptive career debut, and she deserves another chance at this lower maiden classification.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Runninthestreets;Jordan;Anderson;5-2

6 Delta Moon;Pusac;Chleborad;7-2

9 Cashmere Baby;Bailey;Swearingen;12-1

7 Magnolia Mae;Torres;Vance;9-2

4 Kokomo Starlet;Harr;Jackson;10-1

10 Grandma Belle;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

11 Bonnie Lass;Quinonez;Witt;15-1

3 The Girl in Red;Juarez;Calhoun;12-1

1 Be My Huckleberry;Court;Loy;20-1

12 Iconic Bonnet;Medellin;Gonzalez;12-1

5 Zongs Irish Frost;Saez;Cline;20-1

8 Shutup Please;Wales;Dixon;30-1

6 Purse $55,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

CACTUS*** is unbeaten in two sprint races, and he returns to his best distance after contesting a strong pace in a two-turn stake. JUILLIARD is fit following a game two-turn maiden allowance victory, and he has natural speed and figures close to the pace throughout. DARK AFTERNOON has led from gate to wire in both of his races, and he benefits from high percentage connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Cactus;Arrieta;Morse;2-1

4 Juilliard;Baze;Hobby;5-1

5 Dark Afternoon;Juarez;Hartman;5-2

2 Missin Curfew;Torres;Diodoro;4-1

3 Dixie Fury;Saez;Diodoro;8-1

1 Runtoday;Zimmerman;Richard;12-1

8 Commerce Comet;Castillo;Asmussen;12-1

7 Bolt Above;De La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

7 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ROUNDER** has been earning competitive Beyer figures, and winning trainer Tom Van Berg switches to his go-to rider. LITTLE FRAPPUCINO has shown good speed in consecutive sprint races, and he is bred to carry his speed this far. MYSTIFIER fell too far behind in a late-running second-place finish, and he switches to a winning veteran rider in Martin Garcia.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Rounder;Arrieta;Van Berg;6-1

7 Little Frappucino;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-2

4 Mystifier;Garcia;Rosin;5-1

5 Seaside Boy;De La Cruz;Martin;9-2

13 Liars Club;Zimmerman;Diodoro;8-1

3 Kiss Principal;Torres;Diodoro;6-1

12 Backgate Red;Pusac;Chleborad;15-1

8 Cole Spur;Cabrera;Mott;10-1

1 Out of Alcatraz;Castillo;Shorter;15-1

6 Tequila Revolution;Wales;Mason;20-1

10 Point Blank;Harr;Fires;20-1

2 Skyline;Zimmerman;Haran;30-1

9 Risky Situation;Saez;Cline;30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JUBELLA*** has finished no worse than second in an amazing eight consecutive races, and the beaten favorite was compromised by a bad start in her last race. LET'S DUET is a powerful finisher who figures to benefit from a ground saving trip under the leading rider. SQUILLIONS is back in blinkers following a dull experiment without, and she was a four-time winner in 2022.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Jubella;Zimmerman;Diodoro;8-5

1 Let's Duet;Torres;McPeek;3-1

7 Squillions;Saez;Broberg;8-1

2 Big Bad Diva;Jordan;Martin;6-1

3 Lady Commander;Court;Fires;10-1

5 Marina's Gold;Juarez;Richard;15-1

8 I Feel the Need;Bailey;McBride;12-1

6 Medley;Castillo;Asmussen;15-1

10 Shezz Koldazice;Arrieta;Contreras;15-1

11 Judy's Way;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

4 Simona's Choice;Pusac;Jacquot;30-1

9 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

DOCTOR OSCAR**** is an exceptionally quick sprinter who was stake-placed this winter at Tampa, and he raced well in his only previous race over this track. GO WEST has been a clear winner in three of his past four races, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch. FULL AUTHORITY tired over a sloppy track, but he was an authoritative winner in his previous race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Doctor Oscar;Quinonez;Padilla;7-5

2 Go West;Arrieta;Calhoun;8-5

1 Full Authority;Court;Compton;9-2

5 Ruggs;Torres;Moquett;8-1

4 League of Legends;Garcia;Fires;15-1

6 Deflater;Harr;Cline;20-1

10 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $8,000.

TAPIT RIGHT** has raced competitively at a higher level this season, despite breaking slowly in three of his four races. LADY ASTRID is finally racing in a state-bred claiming race, and she looms a threat in a highly contentious race. HISSY MISSY finished second at big odds in a recent two-turn race, which did earn the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Tapit Right;Zimmerman;Diodoro;3-1

6 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;4-1

3 Hissy Missy;Saez;Hewitt;5-1

12 Tiger Bait;Torres;Rosin;9-2

4 My Dams Atitude;De La Cruz;Westermann;10-1

2 Blow Sum Smoke;Garcia;Altamirano;12-1

8 Twentytwentyredo;Asmussen;Pish;15-1

7 Flowersforshantell;Bailey;McBride;15-1

13 Little Rocker;Arrieta;Morse;15-1

10 Tailorbeswift;Murrill;Broberg;10-1

1 Five Queens;Castillo;Souza;15-1

9 Mary Alice;Medellin;Milligan;30-1

11 Warm Beauty;Borel;Roberts;30-1