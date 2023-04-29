Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 171-592 (28.9%)

LEE'S LOCK Quick to Blame in the fifth

BEST BET Betcha in the seventh

LONG SHOT Gunning in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

MAGIC BUBBLES*** was beaten a neck by a late-running post-time favorite April 7, and the improving filly is adding blinkers. CLOAK OF MERCY showed good early speed in a seventh-place debut sprinting, and she figures the controlling speed and she is bred to run this far. DIXIE TAP was bet down to second choice in her debut, but she was one-paced and never threatened. She deserves another chance for top connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Magic BubblesGarciaPrather8-5

6 Cloak of MercySaezOrtiz7-2

2 Dixie TapCastilloAsmussen5-1

3 Flirting GirlAsmussenAsmussen6-1

4 Sweet SweetfantasyTorresMcPeek9-2

5 LoupitArrietaMcPeek10-1

1 PenzigJuarezOrtiz20-1

2 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

KYANDI*** has shown early speed in two promising starts at the meeting, and he may have found a field he can lead from gate to wire. BOURBON ON FIRE was forwardly placed in an improved second-place finish, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. BRIARTOWN may have been best in a troubled and fast-closing second-place finish only six days ago, and he may be sharp enough to move up and win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 KyandiJordanJordan2-1

5 Bourbon On FireTorresPuhl4-1

3 BriartownZimmermanRichard3-1

7 Ransam PaynterJuarezHewitt9-2

6 Asset BasisCastilloVillafranco8-1

4 Charlie WhiskeyMurrillHartman12-1

2 Moon ConnectionPusacLitfin12-1

1 P R Call Me MaybeGallardoWestermann20-1

3 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

ESPIONAGE*** followed a dominating victory in his first start for current connections with a runner-up finish against stronger starter allowance rivals. TANGO CHARLIE finished second at Fair Grounds while competing at a higher claiming price. ALEX'S STRIKE is a four-time winner at Oaklawn who is in good form, and he possesses a consistent late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 EspionageJordanSchlenk9-5

8 Tango CharlieMurrillHartman3-1

5 Alex's StrikeBaileyPuhich4-1

3 Much BetterAsmussenAsmussen6-1

2 Lightning StruckTorresMartin5-1

1 Square DealMedellinMilligan15-1

4 Colonel KlinkZimmermanRichard30-1

7 Tapit's SpiritCastilloVillafranco30-1

4 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

I'M BETH DUTTON** has finished in the money in all three of her races on a fast track, and she has good early speed and should prove difficult to catch. TRUE EMOTION raced competitively in a similar spot two races back, and a poor start compromised her best last month. WREAKING HAVOC owns the field's fastest Beyer figure, and she looms a late threat if able to hold form for a new trainer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 I'm Beth DuttonJuarezPuhich8-5

6 True EmotionPusacAnderson5-2

1 Wreaking HavocDe La CruzMartin4-1

8 Bodi OdiCourtNorthrop8-1

3 Luv MapBaileyMurphy15-1

5 Mischievous MeMedellinMilligan12-1

9 Her Name Was LolaJordanJordan12-1

4 Free WillZimmermanChleborad20-1

2 Jersey DollQuinonezMilligan30-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

QUICK TO BLAME**** was beaten a neck while five lengths clear of third as an odds-on favorite, and the Diodoro trainee should make amends in this softer spot. FAST LANE drew a favorable post for a sprinter with tactical speed, and he handles fast and wet tracks. EL MONGO showed excellent quickness in a front-running maiden victory, which was his first race for trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Quick to BlameTorresDiodoro4-5

11 Fast LaneSaezMcKnight5-1

1 El MongoCastilloBroberg6-1

8 MourvedreZimmermanDiodoro12-1

5 New DiceGallardoLitfin12-1

7 Mo ChoctawPusacChleborad12-1

3 KoselioJordanGreen15-1

2 SuitableAsmussenAsmussen15-1

10 PremiumArrietaHusak20-1

4 Risky SituationHarrCline30-1

9 SkylineDe La CruzHaran30-1

6 Purse $28,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

ALL IN GOOD TIME*** was narrowly defeated while nearly six lengths clear of third in a strong runner-up finish, and a similar effort will make him tough to beat. IMPOVERISHED is taking a slight drop in price following a troubled sixth-place finish, and he has speed and owns a second-place finish at the meeting. DANCIN ROCKET has finished in the money four times at the meeting, and he makes a powerful entry with the top selection.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1a All in Good TimeTorresMartin7-5

10 ImpoverishedAsmussenAsmussen7-2

1 Dancin RocketJordanMartin7-5

2 Colonel BartonSaezPuhich9-2

4 Ready ShoesMurrillWilson6-1

7 Fancy PaynterHarrDixon15-1

3 Old TobyWalesWitt15-1

8 MuddmanArrietaMoquett12-1

5 Hoppin JohnGarciaMorse20-1

9 Heart Headed ArkyCourtLoy30-1

6 PeripateticGallardoLitfin20-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BETCHA** has worked fast and often since defeating $8,000 claimers, and the 10-time winner knows where the finish line is. LEGENDARY GIFT has been a clear winner of three consecutive sprint races, and the often-claimed mare runs well for every stable. DREAM STREAK held on gamely to defeat two-turn runners at this class level last month, and she is a gutty sprinter as well.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 BetchaMurrillHartman7-2

1 Legendary GiftZimmermanBroberg3-1

5 Dream StreakCastilloRosin5-2

2 JamminjlTorresHollendorfer6-1

4 First EmpressJuarezHollendorfer8-1

10 Simona's ChoicePusacJacquot15-1

3 Mi CrescendoDe La CruzHaran15-1

6 Becky's TattooBaileyHewitt15-1

7 IzeonpointBorelBorel20-1

8 La MorenaHarrHaran20-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

FAVORITE OUTLAW*** finished second behind a pair of talented sprinters in two starts at the meeting, and he had a strong recent breeze and is too talented to not clear a first allowance condition. TAPE TO TAPE had a four-race winning streak snapped when caught late at Hawthorne, and the quick gelding has earned Beyer figures faster than par for this level. LOCHMOOR has been beating up on state-bred rivals this season, and he may earn a share if the pace is contentious enough.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Favorite OutlawArrietaHartman9-5

2 Tape to TapeTorresRivelli2-1

5 LochmoorMedellinRiecken8-1

8 Under the GunAsmussenAsmussen6-1

10 Bandit PointHarrCline12-1

7 Coltons DreamZimmermanBroberg10-1

3 Willow Creek RoadGallardoRobertson12-1

1 ExxelGarciaLund15-1

6 Autumns Strong M.SaezHusac30-1

4 Cowboy CasanovaDe La CruzMartin30-1

9 The Dig A Diamond. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

GUNNING** has been a determined two-time allowance sprint winner at the meeting, and her pedigree suggests an even better performance at two turns. TAP DANCE FEVER won a two-turn stake this winter at Tampa, and she has won three of her past four trips to the post. LOVELY RIDE is a two-time stake winner at the meeting, and she was caught late in the Grade III Bayakoa. Make her the one to catch and beat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 GunningArrietaMcPeek6-1

7 Tap Dance FeverCastilloCalhoun5-2

4 Lovely RideTorresDiodoro9-5

6 ButterbeanMurrillMcPeek7-2

2 Coastal CharmGarciaHobby10-1

3 Let's CruiseGallardoRobertson15-1

1 Into DiscoJuarezMott15-1

10 The Bachelor. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

MO STRIKE** was a graded stake winning sprinter at Saratoga as a juvenile, and he appears to be working well and may be stronger and faster at three. RYVIT won his allowance tuneup in impressive fashion, and he is the one to fear inside the final furlong. ARMAN won an unusually fast optional claiming race last month, and he is making his third start after a layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Mo StrikeTorresCox2-1

4 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen5-2

1 ArmanGarciaMiller3-1

7 Release McCrakenSaezCalhoun8-1

6 Alto RoadQuinonezCravens12-1

5 Tyler's TribeJordanMartin15-1

8 Joking WayCastilloAsmussen20-1

2 Count de MonetBaileySwearingen15-1

11 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MAMZOOJ** was getting to the winner in a sharp late-running second-place finish, and the steadily improving colt should get the fast pace he needs. FIFTY CENT DOLLARS has put six competitive races in succession, and he has route speed and a slight Beyer figure edge. HERN won two fast route races at Houston before a disappointing local effort, but he may benefit from a race over the track and rebound.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 MamzoojArrietaPeitz3-1

10 Fifty Cent DollarsMurrillHartman5-2

2 HernAsmussenAsmussen4-1

7 Twisted DixieCourtFires8-1

9 OutlierSaezCash6-1

4 Lord DragonTorresBroberg12-1

6 Mr. ThunderstruckGarciaVon Hemel15-1

5 MagooGallardoRobertson20-1

1 NotaryWalesMason15-1

3 Rider's SpecialCastilloAsmussen30-1

8 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride30-1