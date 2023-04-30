Spring graduation ceremonies near

Here is a list of most college and university commencement exercises in Arkansas, including some information on speakers.

Arkansas State University

May 6

10 a.m., First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, to honor students who have earned degrees through the Neil Griffin College of Business; the College of Liberal Arts and Communication; the College of Nursing and Health Professions; and University College.

2:30 p.m., First National Bank Arena, to recognize graduates of the College of Agriculture; the College of Education and Behavioral Science; the College of Engineering and Computer Science; and the College of Sciences and Mathematics.

The ceremonies will mark the first spring commencement for Chancellor Todd Shields.

Arkansas Tech University

May 4

7 p.m. at Tucker Coliseum, Russellville, to honor Ozark Campus graduates.

May 5

7 p.m. at Tucker Coliseum, to honor Graduate College graduates.

May 6

10 a.m. at Tucker Coliseum, to honor graduates of two colleges: the College of Education and Health as well as the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

2 p.m. at Tucker Coliseum, to honor graduates of two colleges: the College of Arts and Humanities as well as the College of Business and Economic Development.

Central Baptist College

May 6

10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on campus in Conway.

Harding University

May 6

Three ceremonies will be held: 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the University's George S. Benson Auditorium in Searcy.

Henderson State University

May 12

7 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia.

Hendrix College

May 13

9 a.m. at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway. Speaker: Logitech Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell, Hendrix Class of 1985, who will also receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters. Hendrix President W. Ellis Arnold III will be retiring at the end of May, so this is his last official commencement as president of Hendrix College.

John Brown University

May 6

10 a.m., Bill George Arena, Siloam Springs, for traditional undergraduates.

2 p.m., Bill George Arena, for online students.

Lyon College

May 13

8:30 a.m. at Couch Garden in Batesville.

Ouachita Baptist University

May 13

9:30 a.m. on the lawn of Cone-Bottoms Hall in Arkadelphia.

Philander Smith College

May 6

9 a.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center (Governor's Hall I-III), Little Rock.

Southern Arkansas University

May 5

8 a.m. Department of Nursing Pinning Ceremony (Reynolds Center, Grand Hall) on campus in Magnolia.

10 a.m. College of Science and Engineering undergraduate ceremony, W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Speaker: Dr. Elizabeth Myrick, a Hot Springs native, an SAU Alumni Association Board of Directors member and a physical therapist at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs.

2 p.m. Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts undergraduate ceremony, W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Speaker: William McHenry, professor of organic chemistry and executive director of the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University. McHenry was born in Camden and is an SAU alum.

4 p.m. Rankin College of Business and College of Education and Human Performance undergraduate ceremony, W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Speaker: McHenry.

May 6

9 a.m. Rankin College of Business and College of Education & Human Performance graduate students, W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Speaker: Shanna Singleton-Deitsch, an SAU alum, has more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting, and supply chain roles. Currently, she supports Entergy's Sustainable Generation projects through strategic planning, supplier relationship management, spend analytics, negotiations, and cost savings initiatives. Before joining Entergy, she worked as a sourcing analyst for an independent power producer in Montana.

1 p.m. College of Science and Engineering and Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts graduate students, W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Speaker: Singleton-Deitsch.

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

May 13

Stubblefield Center

10 a.m., the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences; 1 p.m., the College of Arts and Sciences; and 4 p.m., the College of Business and Industry.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

May 13

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ceremonies at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will honor undergraduate students from the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics as well as undergraduate students from the College of Business, Health, and Human Services. The 2 p.m. ceremony will honor undergraduate students from the College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education as well as all graduate students.

William H. Bowen School of Law

May 13

7 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Speaker: U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris.

University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

May 12

2 p.m., Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, Bud Walton Arena.

3:30 p.m., Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, Barnhill Arena.

May 13

8:30 a.m., All University Commencement, Bud Walton Arena.

12 p.m., College of Engineering, Barnhill Arena.

12:30 p.m., Walton College of Business, Bud Walton Arena.

3:30 p.m., Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, Barnhill Arena.

5 p.m., College of Education and Health Professions, Bud Walton Arena.

May 20

2 p.m., School of Law, Fayetteville Town Center.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

May 20

3 p.m. at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock.

University of Arkansas at Monticello

May 12

10 a.m. at the Herman C. Steelman Field House to honor undergraduates of the School of Arts and Humanities; the School of Business; the School of Computer Information Systems; and the School of Education. Additionally, the ceremony will recognize graduate degree recipients from the School of Arts and Humanities and the School of Education.

2 p.m. at the Herman C. Steelman Field House to honor undergraduates from the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources; School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences; School of Nursing; School of Social and Behavioral Sciences; and Division of General Studies. The ceremony will also honor graduate students of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

May 6

9 a.m. at Simmons Bank Field. Speaker: Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist William F. Pickard, Ph.D., will serve as the commencement speaker.

University of Central Arkansas

May 5

4 p.m., College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences undergraduate ceremony, Farris Center, on campus in Conway.

7 p.m., Graduate Ceremony, Farris Center.

May 6

9 a.m., College of Education and College of Business, Farris Center.

12 p.m., College of Health and Behavioral Sciences (Exercise and Sport Science, Health Sciences, Nutrition and Family Sciences, and Psychology and Counseling), Farris Center.

3 p.m., College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and College of Health and Behavioral Sciences (School of Nursing and Communication Sciences and Disorders), Farris Center.

University of the Ozarks

May 13

9 a.m. on the campus mall in front of Robson Library, in Clarksville. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Mabee Gymnasium. Speaker: Alumna Maura Figliulo Howerton, who is retired from Deloitte Tax as a managing director of Global Employer Services after providing expatriate and individual income tax consulting to multinational corporations and their international employees for more than 32 years.

Williams Baptist University

May 6

10 a.m. in the Southerland-Mabee Center on campus in Walnut Ridge. Speaker: Jeff Crawford, who serves on the WBU Board of Trustees and is the lead pastor of ministries for Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas, will deliver the commencement address.