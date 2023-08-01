Henderson State University chancellor announces resignation

Henderson State University Chancellor Charles Ambrose, who led the school through financial exigency when it was on the brink of bankruptcy, will resign Sept. 15 after nearly two years as chancellor.

Ambrose announced his resignation Monday, noting in a letter to Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch that the decision to step down was “voluntary” and that he and Welch had discussed such a decision in early June. He added that he will “stand ready to be of any ongoing support and assistance to you and the (ASU) System in its journey forward.”

In a statement from Henderson State, Welch said he was “grateful” for Ambrose’s leadership during the past two years, which positioned Henderson State “for success now and into the future.”

“We have great leadership on campus as we move toward the beginning of the fall semester and look forward to welcoming students in a few weeks,” Welch added. “The search process will begin soon as we work with Dr. Ambrose and the Henderson leadership team during this transition period.”