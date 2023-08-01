Sanders declares disaster in Ashley County following June's storms





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday declared a disaster in Ashley County after severe storms and straight-line winds caused damage to public facilities and private property in June.

As part of the declaration, Sanders authorized funds from the Governor's Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program to respond to the weather on or about June 17.

The funds will be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray program and administrative costs, according to a statement from Sanders' office.

Sanders also invoked emergency executive powers to aid state agencies including the Office of Procurement, the Division of Building Authority and the Office of Personnel Management to assist Arkansas Division of Emergency Management in responding to the disaster, the statement said.



