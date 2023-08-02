Manufacturing group names new president

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council recently elected Treyana Fielding as president. Fielding is the mill learning manager of Pactiv Evergreen, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The manufacturing council was formed in May of 2007 with the purpose of providing a forum to discuss common problems and issues among the manufacturing organizations and industries with similar concerns within Jefferson County.

Those interested in joining the council or learning more should contact Nancy McNew at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Governor declares Ashley County disaster

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared Ashley County a disaster. The declaration was in response to severe storms and straight-line winds occurring in or about June 17, according to a news release.

Sanders authorized use of funds from the Governor's Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program. Such funds will be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray both program and administrative costs, according to the declaration.

Chamber announces business forum

AR Biz Assist will present a forum on starting or running a small business. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Presenters will include Kevin Bonnette of State Farm, a lawyer, Karie Bryan; LaTasha Randle of Relyance Bank, Richard Ricciardi of Simmons Bank, Dmitri Scott of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, Austin Logan of Arkansas Capital, and Jerry Talbert of U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Join us to get all your small business questions answered by these local experts," according to the newsletter. "Learn about U.S. Small Business Administration programs and loan products and how to start a business in the area. This forum will provide small business best practices for any small business owner, whether just getting started or a seasoned professional."

AR Biz Assist is in partnership with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas.

Lunch will be provided by Arkansas Capital. To register or for details, contact the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, (870) 535-0110.

Professionals accept school supplies

The Jefferson County Young Professionals Network is accepting donations of school supplies. Items may be dropped off at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Supplies can include erasers, glue, highlighters, notebooks, paper clips, pencils, markers, pencil case, sticky notes, water bottle, and lunch boxes.