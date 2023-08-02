Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville Superintendent Mulford fields questions during ‘Java with John’ community outreach session

Fayetteville superintendent opens Java with John outreach effort by Al Gaspeny | Today at 12:08 p.m.
Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John Mulford fields questions from Northwest-Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Al Gaspeny, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Fayetteville school administration building in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Superintendent John Mulford fielded questions ranging from parking at Fayetteville High School to playground safety and support for the visual arts during the inaugural Java with John on Wednesday.

Mulford addressed a group of about 45 on the patio at the Jammin Java coffee shop. The crowd included School District staffers and parents of students. Mulford said the meetings are planned to be monthly and at different locations. He added it's an opportunity for casual conversation, keeping the community informed about district activities and addressing questions, concerns and receiving public feedback.

"I've had people tell me this is dangerous," Mulford said. "But that's OK because that's how we get better, right? For us to make decisions about how we need to proceed as a district, we have to know what the community's hopes and dreams are for our School District."

The sessions are sponsored by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, Mulford said.

Mulford succeeded John L Colbert as superintendent on July 1.

Print Headline: Mulford fields questions from public

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT