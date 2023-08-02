Fayetteville Superintendent Mulford fields questions during ‘Java with John’ community outreach session

FAYETTEVILLE -- Superintendent John Mulford fielded questions ranging from parking at Fayetteville High School to playground safety and support for the visual arts during the inaugural Java with John on Wednesday.

Mulford addressed a group of about 45 on the patio at the Jammin Java coffee shop. The crowd included School District staffers and parents of students. Mulford said the meetings are planned to be monthly and at different locations. He added it's an opportunity for casual conversation, keeping the community informed about district activities and addressing questions, concerns and receiving public feedback.

"I've had people tell me this is dangerous," Mulford said. "But that's OK because that's how we get better, right? For us to make decisions about how we need to proceed as a district, we have to know what the community's hopes and dreams are for our School District."

The sessions are sponsored by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, Mulford said.

Mulford succeeded John L Colbert as superintendent on July 1.