Philander Smith now a university

Philander Smith College announced on Tuesday its transition from college to university, which Interim President Cynthia Bond Hopson said means the institution is "moving forward."

"That one word means we are moving forward," Hopson said.

This announcement won't just give the school a new name but also a renewed commitment to being a "leading center of learning and intellectual growth," she said. With the announcement of this transition, the school is planning to expand its academic offerings and enhance research opportunities.

"It makes us more competitive," Hopson said following the announcement. "It puts us in line to attract students who are looking for master's degrees."

Philander Smith University, founded in 1877, is one of the oldest private, historically Black institutions of higher learning in Arkansas. The institution is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is the only United Negro College Fund member school in the state.

To honor this historic transition, the university hosted a Transitional Announcement event in Kendall Atrium on the Philander Smith University campus. Alumni, members of the board of trustees, faculty and the school's interim president attended. Trustee Emeritus Charles Donaldson, class of 1969, was a keynote speaker.

Donaldson introduced a number of prominent alumni and board members, but he also took some time to recognize the legacy of the school and its impact on students.

"Philander has always stood for excellence in the higher education space," Donaldson said during the announcement, "especially in educating students of color."

The university's leadership also took time to reflect on the importance of being officially renamed Philander Smith University. Hopson emphasized that while it may just be one word, it carries immense important for the institution and its future.

Specifically, Hopson indicated that the university is offering a new certified nursing assistant program for students interested in nursing. This also comes in light of news in January that Philander Smith College had plans to offer a graduate degree, a Master in Business Administration. The first cohort working to earn an MBA degree began in May, and are set to graduate in May 2024. This made Philander Smith the only historically Black college in Central Arkansas to offer an MBA degree.

This transition is a part of Philander Smith's 10-year-Long-Range Strategic Plan, which was implemented six years ago. While this is a historic milestone for Philander Smith, Hopson indicated that much of the new opportunity will take some time to get in order.

"It will take us about two years to get everything, like the signage and academic offerings, in order," Hopson said following the announcement.

Fundamentally, administration and alumni of Philander Smith University seem to hope this transition will continue to urge their students to embody the university's mission, and use their degrees to change the world for the better.

"We are going to make the world a degree better," Hopson said.