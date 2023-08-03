Local NAACP sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 10. The meeting will be held at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., according to a news release.

Pleasant View sets youth event

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., will present a Recommit Youth Conference at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10. The guest speaker will be Kourtney Smith, pastor of Destiny Worship Center in Pine Bluff. Shajaveon Winston of Highland Baptist Church in Pine Bluff will be the emcee, according to a news release.

Refreshments will be served Thursday by PVM's Mission Society. Everyone is welcomed to attend. Transportation is available by contacting Mattie Hollien Allen at (719) 360-1523. Pleasant View's pastor is William A. Shaw Jr. and the youth director is John Proctor.

DAV announces virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will host the Virtual Military Spouse Job Fair, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 35 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America's veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

Veterans can also receive career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register for the job fair and access additional free resources, go to jobs.dav.org.

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release.

"Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.

Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/.