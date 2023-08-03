Texarkana after-school program set

TEXARKANA -- The Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Club in Texarkana is set begin its after-school program when students return to the classroom.

The program will offer educational and other interactive activities for participants, such as assistance in homework, life skills, tutoring, music, character building and more, according to the Salvation Army.

The club's grand opening was in April. The facility is equipped with a full kitchen, a room for arts and crafts, a game room, and a computer room. There are also areas for outdoor play homework.