Backup QBs have good start

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks opened football training camp early Friday with third-year starter KJ Jefferson firmly situated at quarterback. Behind the fifth-year senior was junior transfer Jacolby Criswell with the second unit and senior Cade Fortin with the third group.

Criswell and Fortin split time with the second group in spring before Criswell seemingly seized the position.

"It seemed like Jacolby was a little more relaxed or confident ... today than what he ever was in the spring," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "I felt like the summer and the OTAs on their own and all that stuff helped him.

"A lot of it has to do with talent, a lot of it has to do with what my mind's telling me motivation-wise or confidence-wise. I felt like he was night and day from where he was in the spring. I felt like he knew what he was doing, then he made some checks and things of that nature that he might not have done in spring ball. Threw the ball well. He's got a really strong ball."

Jefferson said the reserve quarterbacks, tutored by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, performed well in the opening practice.

"Yeah, they did really good," he said. "At the end of practice I brought it up to them. We're doing really good throwing the ball and making great decisions with the ball and knowing where the ball should go and making sure the ball gets there.

"So everybody is understanding how Coach Enos calls plays and breaking down the defense and ... they're going through their pre-snap routine and stuff. Everybody is coming along really well."

Both Criswell, a native of Morrilton, and Fortin began their college careers at North Carolina.

Fortin transferred in from South Florida prior to the 2022 season and split time as the Hogs' top backup with Malik Hornsby last season. He completed 14 of 29 passes (48.3%) for 135 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions in games against Alabama, Mississippi State and LSU.

Criswell, a 6-1, 230-pounder, completed 2 of 9 passes for 9 yards and rushed 4 times for 39 yards in four games for the Tar Heels as a backup to Drake Maye.

It's called 'fastball'

Early in practice during Arkansas' traditional "fastball starts," Sam Pittman emphasized he wanted the Razorbacks to get lined up more quickly to run plays.

"We're in fastball," Pittman yelled. "This ain't slow ball."

Strength, speed

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders addressed members of the media Friday and the first-year assistant was energetic about the state of the team.

"I thought we had an outstanding summer," Sowders said. "I'm really excited about where we're at, but I'm not satisfied where we're at. We're here to get better every single day. We're going to push the envelope. With that, we've made a lot a lot of strides. We've gotten faster."

'Strong' hands

Receiver Andrew Armstrong had a standout opening day of camp. At least the transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce flashed brightly during the media viewing portion of the two-hour plus workout on the Razorback practice fields.

Armstrong got slight separation on cornerback Lorando Johnson down the left sideline on the first play of a coverage period and KJ Jefferson dropped a deep ball into Armstrong for a touchdown. The period pitted quarterbacks, two wideouts and a back versus three defensive backs.

Later in the same drill, Armstrong made a leaping catch on a corner route with Johnson in tight coverage. Armstrong brought the ball in with his hands high, then got both feet down on the left sideline before falling out of bounds.

Armstrong picked up right where he left off in spring ball, making impressive catches.

"Armstrong is fast, and he's big," Coach Sam Pittman said, adding it was interesting to bring in Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa from Division II schools.

"They developed late," he said. "Here comes Armstrong, and he's fast and big. We were talking about it on the golf cart ride on the way over here because he had made a catch from KJ in the two-minute drill. KJ really believes in him and those things, but you've got him and TeSlaa."

Johnson had a similar start on the first day of spring drills before picking it up and rising into a first-team role across from senior corner Dwight McGlothern.

On the second snap of the same period, McGlothern jumped in front of an intended receiver and intercepted a Jefferson pass.

Dozier does it

True freshman wide receiver Davion Dozier, a 6-4, 205-pounder from Moody, Ala., made a big impression during a coverage drill period. He caught a long touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson on the sixth play of the period.

A little while later, he made a clutch catch on the left sideline in traffic, drawing reactions from onlookers and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"Hey 88, I like this energy you're coming with," Guiton shouted down the field.

Early start

The Razorbacks were on the practice fields in the 6 a.m. hour to beat the heat.

Coach Sam Pittman said the last time he recalled having a practice so early was more than 20 years ago, when he was offensive line coach at Cincinnati.

"At Cincinnati in '96, we had three-a-days," Pittman said, motioning to the back of the room where quarterback KJ Jefferson and linebacker Chris Paul were sitting. "Now y'all don't know nothing about that.

"Three practices ... and I think we may have started at 6 a.m. I don't know, it was all a blur, because once you've had three practices in a day it's a beast on everybody.

"Like I told the kids after practice, I was really proud of the way we practiced. Nobody was late. It shows that you have a hungry team, an accountable team, a grown-up team, a mature team. We've got to do it every day, but I believe that they will. I believe they want to win and that football is fun to them."

Jefferson and Paul confirmed their alarms were set for earlier than 5 a.m.

"I was up at 4:45 a.m. It wasn't that hard for me," Paul said.

"I did, I set my alarm for 4:45, 4:50," Jefferson added.

Bro vs. bro

True freshman tight end Luke Hasz made a good "hands" catch on the left sideline during a pass coverage period with no offensive linemen involved.

Hasz's catch with a moderate gain came on a throw from senior Cade Fortin. In coverage was a familiar face, Dylan Hasz, the tight end's older twin brother.

Fastball starts

KJ Jefferson went 1 for 2 during the "fastball" start for the first unit. The fifth-year senior ran an run-pass option keeper over the left edge for a solid gain on the first snap of the drill.

He connected with tight end Nathan Bax for a short gain on the second play, then threw wide of slot receiver Isaiah Sategna on a rollout pass on the third snap. Tailback Raheim Sanders had a short gain up the middle on an RPO give at right guard on the final play.

Jacolby Criswell went 2 for 2 with the second group, hitting a sliding Jaedon Wilson for good yardage, then completing a play-action throw to tight end Luke Hasz over the right side. Rashod Dubinion had a couple of short runs on the other two plays in the sequence.

Tight end Ty Washington was the target on all three passing plays with the third group and he caught two of those balls from Cade Fortin.

The first completion went for a short gain over the left side, and the second broke open over the right side for first-down distance plus more before a defender touched Washington.

AJ Green ran for a short gain at left guard between those two reps. On the final snap, Fortin rolled left on play action and threw high and hot for Washington in the left flat and the sophomore could not hang on.

700 strong

A video of center Beaux Limmer squatting 700 pounds made the rounds over the last week.

In the video, Limmer's teammates are crowded around in the weight room cheering him on. Limmer holds the weight on his back with the bar sagging with weight on both ends and makes the lift in good form.

Strength and conditioning Coach Ben Sowders said Limmer lobbied to put up the big weight.

"I kind of fought him to do it because he hit 675 so easy," Sowders said. "So he was like, 'Coach, let me hit 700. Please let me.' Beaux is a workout warrior, so grateful for that because he leads by example and we need that up front in the trench, guys like that. Could have done more, but at the same time, I need him to play football."

Limmer, who moved from right guard to center for the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, is set to remain at center this season. The 6-5, 307-pounder from Tyler, Texas, was named Friday to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy.

The Outland is given each year to the nation's best interior player. Limmer is one of 18 SEC players on the list. The Rimington is awarded to the nation's best center, a feat former Razorback Jonathan Luigs achieved after the 2007 season.

Walcott healthy

Safety Al Walcott, a senior transfer from Baylor, went through his first practice with the Razorbacks. He didn't go through spring practice because of a knee injury.

"I walked up to the players and asked, 'Who is this 13? Who is this guy?' " Coach Sam Pittman said jokingly. "Because he's been here, he just hasn't had the opportunity to practice. He's a really good kid and works really hard. We're awfully glad that he's on our team. We're glad he's back and healthy."

Walcott worked with the second-team defense.