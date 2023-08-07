Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 27-Aug. 2 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

July 27

David Patrick Brown II, 33, and Elena Grace Hampton-Stover, 34, both of Baltimore, Md.

Jareth Lee Cavaness Prairie, 28, and Yasmeen Mohamed Elibiary, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Alexander Perkins Forslund, 30, and Stefanie Michelle Orrange, 32, both of Fayetteville

Johnny Padilla, 26, and Kristie Lynn Gilmore, 26, both of Springdale

July 28

David Elmer Baker, 62, Fayetteville, and Cindy Renee Rice, 60, Springdale

Jason Allen Bardt, 46, and Johnetta Elaine Davis, 45, both of Evansville

Steven Christopher Cummings, 41, and Uyen Kim Thi Nguyen, 47, both of Springdale

Tucker Jerome Gilberton, 26, and Yessenia Gonzalez, 25, both of Fayetteville

Curtis Ray Hogner, 57, and Shelley Dawn Terrell, 61, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Alberto Rodriguez-Aldaco, 36, Springdale, and Fatima Gradilla, 35, Rogers

Katana Blaze Roth, 18, and Felicia Renee Manley, 20, both of Winslow

Tomas Jose Velez Quinones, 24, and Alondra Orozco Otero, 22, both of Springdale

Aryon Alexander Wenger, 27, and Chandi Taylor Calico, 26, both of Fayetteville

July 31

Carlos Mauricio Belloso Hernandez, 32, and Carmen Sarai Alvarenga Jaimes, 23, both of Springdale

Holden Dale Chavis, 30, and Anne Bearden Thomas, 29, both of Fayetteville

Saxon Greer Ewalt, 22, and Mackenzy Dawn Moore, 22, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Robert Finney, 24, and Julia Leigh Rogers, 24, both of Fayetteville

Kacper Nicholas Lastowiecki, 29, and Katherine Lorraine Karp, 26, both of Fayetteville

William Dwayne Maze, 61, and Deanna Robin Paczocha, 58, both of Springdale

Aug. 1

James Michael Bailey, 29, and Destiny Marie Lozano, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Levi Kent, 25, and Leah Christine Riley, 23, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Matthew Kramer, 29, and Tatum LeNae Seaton, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Scott Douglas Liddell, 53, Fayetteville, and Tanya Dawn Stowers, 51, Elkins

Josiah Daniel McCollum, 19, and Audrey Elizabeth Rainer, 19, both of Fayetteville

Shannon Wayne Miller, 52, and Leanna Niacole Mackey-Gosvener, 31, both of Fayetteville

Francisco Javier Zavala Garcia, 37, and Alesha Rachelle Rebolloso Felipe, 34, both of Springdale

Aug. 2

Winston Charles Alderson II, 49, and Isabel Gutierrez, 26, both of Springdale

Garret Jeffrey Bishop, 27, and Sabrina Nicole Hughes, 26, both of Fayetteville

Phillip Michael Cebuhar, 26, Springdale, and McKenzie Clement Manning, 26, Olathe, Kan.

Dominique Eugene Lockman, 29, and Starla Ranae Caraveo, 32, both of Farmington

Michael Matthew Marquez, 26, and Malee Lynn Eldredge, 27, both of Springdale

Jonathan Josue Oliva, 26, and Sarai Birdiana Alday, 24, both of Rogers

Geramy Rafael Rondon Cruz, 21, and Katiria Marie Vargas Sierra, 23, both of Springdale

Mason Keith Willett, 25, and Sarah Morgan Parsons, 24, both of Fayetteville