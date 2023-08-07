Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 27-Aug. 2 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
July 27
David Patrick Brown II, 33, and Elena Grace Hampton-Stover, 34, both of Baltimore, Md.
Jareth Lee Cavaness Prairie, 28, and Yasmeen Mohamed Elibiary, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Alexander Perkins Forslund, 30, and Stefanie Michelle Orrange, 32, both of Fayetteville
Johnny Padilla, 26, and Kristie Lynn Gilmore, 26, both of Springdale
July 28
David Elmer Baker, 62, Fayetteville, and Cindy Renee Rice, 60, Springdale
Jason Allen Bardt, 46, and Johnetta Elaine Davis, 45, both of Evansville
Steven Christopher Cummings, 41, and Uyen Kim Thi Nguyen, 47, both of Springdale
Tucker Jerome Gilberton, 26, and Yessenia Gonzalez, 25, both of Fayetteville
Curtis Ray Hogner, 57, and Shelley Dawn Terrell, 61, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Alberto Rodriguez-Aldaco, 36, Springdale, and Fatima Gradilla, 35, Rogers
Katana Blaze Roth, 18, and Felicia Renee Manley, 20, both of Winslow
Tomas Jose Velez Quinones, 24, and Alondra Orozco Otero, 22, both of Springdale
Aryon Alexander Wenger, 27, and Chandi Taylor Calico, 26, both of Fayetteville
July 31
Carlos Mauricio Belloso Hernandez, 32, and Carmen Sarai Alvarenga Jaimes, 23, both of Springdale
Holden Dale Chavis, 30, and Anne Bearden Thomas, 29, both of Fayetteville
Saxon Greer Ewalt, 22, and Mackenzy Dawn Moore, 22, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Robert Finney, 24, and Julia Leigh Rogers, 24, both of Fayetteville
Kacper Nicholas Lastowiecki, 29, and Katherine Lorraine Karp, 26, both of Fayetteville
William Dwayne Maze, 61, and Deanna Robin Paczocha, 58, both of Springdale
Aug. 1
James Michael Bailey, 29, and Destiny Marie Lozano, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Levi Kent, 25, and Leah Christine Riley, 23, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Matthew Kramer, 29, and Tatum LeNae Seaton, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Scott Douglas Liddell, 53, Fayetteville, and Tanya Dawn Stowers, 51, Elkins
Josiah Daniel McCollum, 19, and Audrey Elizabeth Rainer, 19, both of Fayetteville
Shannon Wayne Miller, 52, and Leanna Niacole Mackey-Gosvener, 31, both of Fayetteville
Francisco Javier Zavala Garcia, 37, and Alesha Rachelle Rebolloso Felipe, 34, both of Springdale
Aug. 2
Winston Charles Alderson II, 49, and Isabel Gutierrez, 26, both of Springdale
Garret Jeffrey Bishop, 27, and Sabrina Nicole Hughes, 26, both of Fayetteville
Phillip Michael Cebuhar, 26, Springdale, and McKenzie Clement Manning, 26, Olathe, Kan.
Dominique Eugene Lockman, 29, and Starla Ranae Caraveo, 32, both of Farmington
Michael Matthew Marquez, 26, and Malee Lynn Eldredge, 27, both of Springdale
Jonathan Josue Oliva, 26, and Sarai Birdiana Alday, 24, both of Rogers
Geramy Rafael Rondon Cruz, 21, and Katiria Marie Vargas Sierra, 23, both of Springdale
Mason Keith Willett, 25, and Sarah Morgan Parsons, 24, both of Fayetteville