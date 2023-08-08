Arkansas roadway crashes leave 2 dead

Two people were killed in separate driving accidents in Arkansas on Sunday, according to preliminary fatality reports.

Joshua Green, 22, of Little Rock, died in Atkins when the 2013 Toyota Corolla he was driving crashed into a tree just off the exit 94 ramp on Interstate 40 westbound. The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m., the report said.

According to the report, two others, an adult woman and a minor, were passengers in the vehicle and were injured in the crash. Both were taken to hospitals in Little Rock, the report notes.

The report noted that the weather at the time was clear, while the roads were dry.

Another man, Jeffrey Lee Hadder, 55, of Helena-West Helena, died in a separate single-vehicle crash in Phillips County when traveling on Arkansas 316, according to the report.

Hadder, who was driving a Ford Ranger, was traveling eastbound when he crossed the westbound lanes of traffic into a ditch, according to the report, striking several trees and a driveway culvert.

