Man in Maumelle jailed in rape case

Maumelle police arrested a man in the reported rape of a woman just after midnight Monday.

The man, Omar Pena-Romero, 22, was arrested after officers were dispatched to The Villas at River Pointe Drive apartment complex in response to an altercation about 12:54 a.m., an arrest report said. Inside the apartment, officers encountered a woman who said she had been arguing before Pena-Romero raped her, the arrest report said.

According to the arrest reports, detectives called to the scene interviewed those involved and told officers to charge Pena-Romero with rape, aggravated assault on a household member, and interference with emergency communication.

Pena-Romero is currently being held at the Pulaski County jail, according to online jail inmate logs.