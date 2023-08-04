These Six Quarterbacks Have Best Odds to Lead the Position in Rushing Yards

Justin Fields, Bears Odds to lead all QBs in rushing yards: +150 Fields was a wildly efficient runner last year as he led all players in yards per attempt (7.1). As a result, he ran for the seventh-most yards (1,143) on the 35th-most carries (160). Chicago was first in the NFL in rushing rate (56.19%) and was the only team to attempt fewer than 400 passes in 2022. But even if Fields is asked to throw more often, his explosiveness should still allow him to finish among the leaders. And remember, he had the second-most rushing yards for a quarterback in just 15 games — he could have broken Jacksons record had he played all 17.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Odds to lead all QBs in rushing yards: +250 Jacksons 764 rushing yards last year were second only to Fields and he hit that mark in only 12 games. Durability has been a bit of an issue for Jackson lately considering hes missed 10 games in the last two seasons combined. However, he led all quarterbacks in rushing in each of the three years prior and he set the all-time record in 2019 with 1,206. Baltimores change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman to Todd Monken was made to unlock Jackson as a passer, but a spread out offense will also create more space for Jackson, whos a nightmare to tackle in the open field.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles Odds to lead all QBs in rushing yards: +400 Hurts is not the most efficient of the mobile quarterbacks in terms of yards per carry, but no signal-caller runs as often as he does. Hurtss 304 carries over the last two seasons are by far the most among signal-callers — he led the position with 139 in 2021 and 165 in 2022 despite playing just 15 games each year. Hurts also led all quarterbacks with 784 rushing yards two years back and he followed that with 760 last season. He might not have the same demonstrated upside as Jackson or Fields as far as rushing yardage, largely because of the way hes utilized in short-yardage situations, but Hurts is consistent and enjoys the benefits of running behind the leagues best offensive line.

Anthony Richardson, Colts Odds to lead all QBs in rushing yards: +650 There is some precedent for rookie quarterbacks leading the position in rushing: Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III and Jackson have done it before and Richardson, the most athletic quarterback prospect on record, has an outside chance to join them. He rushed for 654 yards in his final year at Florida and then he tore up the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Indianapolis has an above average offensive line, one of the leagues top running backs in Jonathan Taylor (for now, at least) and a new coach in Shane Steichen who helped tap into Hurtss potential as a runner in Philadelphia. Richardson still has to beat out Gardner Minshew in camp in order to start Week 1, though.

Josh Allen, Bills Odds to lead all QBs in rushing yards: +900 Allen posted nearly identical rushing stat lines his last two seasons. He gained 763 yards on 122 carries in 2021 and he ran for 762 yards on 124 carries in 2022. Allen finished top three among quarterbacks in rushing yards both seasons, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has urged Allen to be a more cautious runner, an idea that Allen seemed receptive to during offseason interviews. The Bills also added running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray in the offseason, which could signal a potential decline in Allens involvement as a rusher. Allen will still be used in the running game, just perhaps more judiciously.