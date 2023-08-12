Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m., and offers Kid's Connect for children as well as a nursery. Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Men's Chorus Fall Concert will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Sanctuary. Tickets are available at the door. There will be a free concert for the community at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 featuring Faith & Freedom Bluegrass.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong play is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds service each Sunday in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m.Saturday.

This Sunday there will be a Back to School Blessing.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. Please register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, search for Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube and recordings are available on the website.

Activities open to the community include The Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, and the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Listen to our podcast "Hearing Matters" on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville, holds services from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is also available on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds Sunday service at 8:30 and 11 a.m. For the remainder of the summer, the early service will be held outdoors in the church courtyard, weather permitting. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at each early service. A nursery is available for children 5 and younger at both services. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube.

The summer class for adults and older teens is discussing "Call It Grace" by Serene Jones. The class meets in the church library (and on Zoom) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Children through sixth grade meet in Lower Knox. See the website for Zoom instructions.

At the Fall Kick-off Event between services on Aug. 20 children will go to Lower Knox and youth to lower Witherspoon for new learning opportunities. Adults will go to upper Witherspoon for refreshments and a fall update.

Also on Aug. 20, immediately after the 11 a.m. worship there will be a picnic in Fellowship Hall and splash party in the courtyard. Children should bring clothes to get wet on the splashpad and for water games on the grass.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

