Arkansas women’s soccer wins final exhibition

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas wins final exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas women's soccer team scored six goals over a 24-minute span beginning late in the first half, and the eighth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 6-0 on Saturday in the team's final exhibition match of the preseason.

Patricia Tsokos, Taliyah Spain, Anna Podojil, Ava Tankersley, Sophia Aragon and Bella Field each scored a goal for Arkansas. The Razorbacks out-shot the Cougars 24-3, including 12-2 on goal.

Tsokos' goal on a free kick assist from Van Fitch in the 40th minute broke a scoreless tie. Spain added a goal in the 45th minute, five seconds before halftime, on an assist from Ainsley Erzen to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

Podojil scored less than three minutes into the second half on an assist from Morgan White. The next three goals came over the course of 19 minutes, capped by Field's left-footed goal near the top in the 74th minute.

Sierra Cota-Yarde played more than 71 minutes in net for the Razorbacks and recorded one save. Phoebe Carver also recorded one save while playing nearly 19 minutes.

Arkansas tied Kansas State 1-1 in its first exhibition game Aug. 7. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Arkansas State for the season opener Thursday at 6 p.m.



