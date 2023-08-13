Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Aug. 1-7.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
21-212. Keemberly Estrada-Linares v. Hugo Lemus
22-499. Tracy Soulliere v. Christopher Soulliere
23-80. Nathaniel Clayborn v. Dakota Clayborn
23-168. James Keaton v. Jennifer Keaton
23-290. Dayna Inda v. Frank Inda
23-300. Bruce Goss v. Barbara Goss
23-310. Kimberly Cress v. Jeremy Cress
23-314. Brandon Lewis v. Jessica Lewis
23-317. Billy Williams v. Holly Williams
23-344. Megan Dyer v. Jared Dyer
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
22-120. Heather London v. Johnathan London
23-12. Rebecca Cox v. Jared Cox
23-140. Trent Collins v. Lorin Collins
13-151. Larry Roper v. Tammy Roper
23-402. Amanda Chancheck v. Aelfred Allspach
23-416. Allison Parsons v. Preston Parsons
23-540. Tara Carter v. Christian Carter