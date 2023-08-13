Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

Today at 1:01 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Aug. 1-7.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

21-212. Keemberly Estrada-Linares v. Hugo Lemus

22-499. Tracy Soulliere v. Christopher Soulliere

23-80. Nathaniel Clayborn v. Dakota Clayborn

23-168. James Keaton v. Jennifer Keaton

23-290. Dayna Inda v. Frank Inda

23-300. Bruce Goss v. Barbara Goss

23-310. Kimberly Cress v. Jeremy Cress

23-314. Brandon Lewis v. Jessica Lewis

23-317. Billy Williams v. Holly Williams

23-344. Megan Dyer v. Jared Dyer

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-120. Heather London v. Johnathan London

23-12. Rebecca Cox v. Jared Cox

23-140. Trent Collins v. Lorin Collins

13-151. Larry Roper v. Tammy Roper

23-402. Amanda Chancheck v. Aelfred Allspach

23-416. Allison Parsons v. Preston Parsons

23-540. Tara Carter v. Christian Carter

Print Headline: Divorces

