Pulaski County Special School District security officer fatally hit while directing traffic

A security officer was fatally hit while directing traffic Monday morning on Arkansas 10 near Joe T. Robinson Elementary school, a news release from the district said.

Officer Victor Montgomery was directing traffic for the first day of school at Arkansas 10 and Cantrell Road, between the elementary school and Joe T. Robinson High School, when a “vehicle traveling westbound struck the employee, dragging him several yards in the road before coming to a stop,” the release said Monday afternoon.

Montgomery was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, the release said.

He’d been with the district for seven years, serving the high school and assisting with traffic at the elementary school, the release said.

District officials said they were upset and saddened.

“Officer Montgomery may be gone but he will not be forgotten,” said Dr. Jay Pickering, principal of Joe T. Robinson High School, in the release. “Paw Paw will forever be in our hearts and the halls of Robinson High.”

The release said, "It is imperative for motorists to slow down in school zones. There is absolutely no reason for any motorist to drive above the speed limit in this area any time of day, much less during school drop off and pick up time. This could have been avoided if motorists were more attentive and aware of their surroundings while driving in school zones.”

Three schools are within walking distance of each other in that area: Joe T. Robinson elementary, middle and high school.