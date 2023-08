Marriages

Braden Robinson, 20, and Jocelyn Shelby, 20, both of Conway.

Kevin Thompson, 24, and Hillary Craig, 27, both of Sherwood.

Clarence Courts, 80, Betty Russell, 81, both of San Antonio, Tex., Lackland AFB

Jeiden Ibarra, 22, and Dulce Rodriguez Abundez, 21, both of Benton.

Dwight Heagerty, 66, and Amelita Dela Cruz Mellano, 65, both of Little Rock.

Craig Douglass, 71, and Michael Carlin, 46, both of Little Rock.

Mark Williams, 38, and Shontoin Banks, 46, both of Little Rock.

Titus Mills, Jr., 29, and Rickell Toney, 32, both of Sherwood.

Wendell Scales, 34, and Whitney Burgess, 35, both of Little Rock.

James Polite, 23, and Kaylin Watts, 23, both of Little Rock.

Jeffry Beggs, 39, and Deangela Beamus, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Jose Santoyo Martinez, 25, and Jareth Salazar Rodriguez, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Brandon Sooter, 39, and Kassidi Smith, 34, both of Cabot.

Divorces

FILED

23-2768. Joshua Green v. Cammi Green.

23-2771. Edna Sandoval v. Jose Alberto Sandoval Juarez.

23-2772. Destiny Proctor v. Jacob Proctor.

23-2778. Jennifer Agee v. Levi Agee.

23-2781. Cassandra Pena-Romero v. Omar Pena-Romero.

23-2785. Lakeesha Reynolds v. Kevin Smith.

23-2789. Meagan Crow v. Robert Shahan.

23-2790. Artis Martin v. Christina Martin.

23-2792. SJarrett Watkins v. Ashley Watkins.

23-2794. Alisha Kindrick v. Dwayne Kindrick.

23-2795. Luke Juneau v. Amber Jennings.

GRANTED

20-9. Mark Baldwin v. Esther Baldwin.

22-4076. Caitlyn Douglass v. Charles Douglass.

23-1433. Adrian Ballard v. Billy Ray Ballard Jr.

23-1450. Rodney Ellis-Hall v. Lakesha Pace.

23-1861. Jacquline Ollins v. Stacy Williams.

23-2008. Matash Amos v. Torvac Amos.

23-2367. Connie Moix v. Eric Worden.