Man jailed in 3-month-old child’s death





Arkansas State Police announced Monday the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a 3-month-old.

Rodger Sorg, 24, was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 8, six days after 3-month-old Kyzer Fry was found unresponsive by the child's mother, Samantha Dotson, after she returned home from work, according to a news release.

The Mansfield Police Department asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the Aug. 2 death, the news release said.

In addition to Fry, two other children were being cared for by Sorg, the news release said.

The news release said that Sorg is being held at the Scott County jail.



