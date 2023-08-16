Marriages

Wyatt Moore, 21, and Connie Moix, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Rommel Gaano, 53, and Laarnie Bachao, 44, both of Little Rock.

Xavier Stovall, 28 of North Little Rock and Chaqita Barnes, 35, of Little Rock.

Terence Highsmith, 23, of Little Rock and Karis Lancaster, 23, of Maumelle.

Cameron Roach, 30, and Lanina Crosby, 31, both of Little Rock.

David Talcott, 25, and Alexis Ellis, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Jacob Carlin, 33, and Kristin Copeland, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Kevin Jones, 55, and Theresa Rice, 53, both of North Little Rock.

Roger Cossey, 56, and Bobisu Willis, 40, both of Sherwood.

Theodore Huffman, 45, and Catalina Barquero Ramirez, 35, both of Little Rock.

Edwin Mojica Lopez, 28, and Loyda Gutierrez Castellon, 24, both of Cabot.

Leta Joyner, 32, and Taylor Raborn, 30, both of Maumelle.

FILED

23-2799. Eleuteria Hernandez Landeros v. Erik Villamin Ek.

23-2800. Donald Minster v. Samantha Minster.

23-2803. Ayonna Ysumde v. Duwanse Ysumde.

23-2807. Chelsea Jacobs v. Jonathan Jacobs.

23-2808. Daman Hoffman v. James Brown.

23-2811. Larry Purdiman v. Searcy Purdiman.

23-2813. Amanda Salazar v. Antonio Salazar.

23-2814. Percy Moore v. Patty Moore.

23-2815. Christie Fountain v. Julius Fountain.

23-2816. Michelle Weast v. Bradley Weast.

GRANTED

21-3839. Robert Brought v. Belinda Brought.

23-968. Haley Burns v. Camden Lewis.

23-2396. Carole Booth v. Jesse Booth Sr.

23-2406. Erica Ingram v. Otis Ingram.