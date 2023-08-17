Sections
Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

Bryan Blake, 24, of 807 Cooke St. in West Helena, was arrested Monday in connection with financial identity fraud. Blake was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Karisa Hernandez, 46, of 520 37th St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hernandez was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

Terrell Martin, 28, of 56229 S. 580 Road in Oaks, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Martin was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

