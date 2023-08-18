Highfill amends permit fee schedule, personnel leave policy

HIGHFILL -- The City Council approved changes to city code and setting new permit fees Aug. 8.

The change sets permit fees for agricultural buildings, remodeling structures, demolishing structures, erecting signs, and boring under city streets and roads.

Instead of appointing an individual by name to represent the city on the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority's board, the council approved a resolution appointing the city's public works director to fill that position. The change makes it unnecessary for the city to reappoint a board member every time a new public works director is hired. The resolution makes the appointment a part of the job duties of the public works director.

Shai Idelman and Alex Cordeiro were appointed to the city's parks advisory board. Cordeiro's term ends on Dec. 31 of this year, and Idelman's on Dec. 31, 2024.

The council passed a resolution amending the city's personnel policy to allow only 20 hours of comp time to be carried over from year to year, with the rest to be taken or paid during the calendar year in which it was earned.

The amended policy states that "the city may substitute monetary payment at the rate of time and one-half for any outstanding compensatory leave time. Up to 20 hours of compensatory leave may be carried over from one calendar year to the next. Hours in excess of 20 hours shall be paid out at the appropriate overtime rate. After an employee accumulates 80 hours of leave time, the city may require the employee to take compensatory leave as determined by [the] director of operations or the mayor."

The council, by resolution, also transferred $3,006 from the Water Revenue Fund to the Fire Equipment Fund.

The Highfill Fire Department reported that it had conducted swift-water rescue swimming training and boat operations at Siloam Springs Kayak Park and had received helicopter landing zone training from Mercy LifeLine.

Fire Chief Cody Wynne told the council the department's chicken barbecue fundraiser was a great success this year. He said that all swift-water gear that had been ordered was received and will be distributed soon. He also told the council the department is waiting on parts needed to repair a broken cascade compressor.