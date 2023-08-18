Museum Exhibit Remembers ‘Woodstock Of The Ozarks’ In Eureka Springs

FAQ

'Ozark Mountain Folkfair'

WHAT -- The Eureka Springs Historical Museum will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Woodstock of the Ozarks," the 1973 Ozark Mountain Folkfair, with original event photography by Albert Skiles and Jim Mathis, as well as historical objects and rare band memorabilia from the Memorial Day weekend 50 years ago. An estimated 30,000 people gathered for the music and craft festival in the Ozark woods north of Eureka Springs. Organized by Arkansas journalist Edd Jeffords, it showcased a diverse mix of folk, blues, country, bluegrass, gospel, rock, and even Cajun music.

WHEN -- Reception 5-7 p.m. today; exhibit will run through the end of October

WHERE -- Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St.

COST -- Free for museum members; $5 nonmembers

INFO -- eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org/2022

BONUS -- Albert Skiles will be present to share his experiences working on the project as a festival architect, designer and photographer.