Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Museum Exhibit Remembers ‘Woodstock Of The Ozarks’ In Eureka Springs

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Eureka Springs Historical Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Ozark Mountain Folkfair, also called the "Woodstock of the Ozarks," which happened May 26-28, 1973. Tonight's reception will include photography by Albert Skiles and Jim Mathis, as well as historical objects and rare band memorabilia. Pictured is John Lee Hooker at the Ozark Mountain Folkfair in 1973. (Courtesy Photo/Jim Mathis)

FAQ

'Ozark Mountain Folkfair'

WHAT -- The Eureka Springs Historical Museum will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Woodstock of the Ozarks," the 1973 Ozark Mountain Folkfair, with original event photography by Albert Skiles and Jim Mathis, as well as historical objects and rare band memorabilia from the Memorial Day weekend 50 years ago. An estimated 30,000 people gathered for the music and craft festival in the Ozark woods north of Eureka Springs. Organized by Arkansas journalist Edd Jeffords, it showcased a diverse mix of folk, blues, country, bluegrass, gospel, rock, and even Cajun music.

WHEN -- Reception 5-7 p.m. today; exhibit will run through the end of October

WHERE -- Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St.

COST -- Free for museum members; $5 nonmembers

INFO -- eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org/2022

BONUS -- Albert Skiles will be present to share his experiences working on the project as a festival architect, designer and photographer.

Print Headline: Exhibit Remembers ‘Woodstock Of The Ozarks’ In Eureka Springs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT