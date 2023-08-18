NWA outdoor briefs: Run bike trails, volunteer at park

Walk explores Fort Smith

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave.

Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. Each walk takes in historic sites, museums and the downtown area.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Louks tops Elite anglers

David Louks won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held Aug. 12 out of Prairie Creek park. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 14.1 pounds.

Darrin King placed second with five bass at 13.71 pounds. He also had the big bass at 5.18 pounds. Landon Edwards was third with five bass at 13.12 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Ronnie Eldridge, 13.08; fifth, Kevin Ceola, 12.21; sixth, TJ Parks, 11.59; seventh, Jared Taliaferro, 11.08; eighth, Scotty Parsons, 10.86; ninth, Jared Gobel, 10.7; 10th, Jay Nyce, 10.69.

Revisit Civil War era

Several programs are set Friday through Sunday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Most last one hour.

Friday, 10:30 a.m., historic homes tour, cost $6 for adults, $4 children;

1 p.m., nature journaling; 2 p.m., women of the Civil War; 3 p.m., quill and ink writing.

Saturday, 9 a.m., battlefield 1-mile walking tour; 6 p.m., shelter from the battle; 7 p.m., battle changed families; 8 p.m., General James G. Blunt history.

Sunday, 1 p.m., spinning and lace making demonstrations; 1:30 p.m., battle artifacts; 2 p.m., historic homes tour, $6 adults, $4 children; 6 p.m. Civil War signal flags; 7 p.m., Civil War battle flags.

Call the park office, (479) 846-2990, for details.

See birds at preserve

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at Logan Springs Preserve east of Siloam Springs at 8 a.m. Sept. 24. The Nature Conservancy manages the preserve. Mike Slay, with the conservancy, will be trip leader.

The field trip will be a walk of 1 to 2 miles for two hours on mostly level grass and dirt trails. Plenty of summer birds will be seen as well as some fall migrants. There are no restrooms.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Email trips@nwarkaudubon.org for more information.

Hobbs recruits volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two volunteer information days on Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.

A program for new or current volunteers will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the park visitor center. Park staff will present overviews of the various park programs and discuss volunteer opportunities in each program.

A second volunteer training day will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 12. It is specifically for volunteers interested helping with school field trips. Prospective volunteers will hear about topics and activities that take place with school groups as well as ages of the students.

For details contact Dillon Sutton, Hobbs volunteer coordinator, at (479) 789-5000.

Run Coler bike trails

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails, including the "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Register by Sept. 14 to guarantee a shirt size. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

Lake Windsor drawdown

Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be drawn down Oct. 16 through Feb. 19, which is earlier than normal. This allows the city of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road before asphalt plants close at the end of the year. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered 3 inches per day and 4 feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November barring excessive rain. Fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests only.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.

Go for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.