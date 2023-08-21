Keuchel carries perfect game into 7th in Twins’ win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a double to Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds, and Edouard Julien drove in a pair of runs for the Minnesota Twins in a 2-0 win against the Pirates on Sunday.

Keuchel, the 35-year-old, soft-tossing left-hander, didn't allow a baserunner until Reynolds' drive with one out in the seventh evaded outfielder Matt Wallner and deflected off the wall for the first hit. Signed to a minor league contract in June, Keuchel (1-1) was making his third start in the majors this season.

He was pulled after allowing Reynolds's hit on his 85th pitch of the game. Griffin Jax got two strikeouts to end the seventh. Jhoan Duran struck out two in the ninth and earned his 23rd save.

"I feel like I'm very aware of everything going on," Keuchel said of knowing he had a perfect game going. "To me, that's the fun part, is going out and competing against other great athletes in the box. To do that, and corral the strike zone again today, was probably the most fun I've had in a very long time and I'd like to keep it up."

Julien plated Donovan Solano with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and then drove in Solano with a double in the sixth for Minnesota, which has won five of seven and extended its lead in the American League Central to six games over Cleveland.

"It's not by accident that he continues to find ways to get outs, and he's been doing it for over a decade," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "And he's doing it in a way that you see less of in today's game."

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 2 Max Scherzer (12-5) moved into 11th on the career strikeout list just before an erratic stretch when he forced in a pair of runs, and NL Central-leading Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep.

BLUE JAYS 10, REDS 3 Brandon Belt had his second multi-homer game this season and Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs and four hits in five innings as visiting Toronto beat Cincinnati.

CUBS 4, ROYALS 3 Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya hit solo home runs and Kyle Hendricks (5-6) won for the first time since July 25, allowing one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as host Chicago edged Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 10, ROCKIES 5 Lenyn Sosa capped Chicago's seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer against Justin Lawrence and visiting Chicago avoided a sweep and improved to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th home run.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 5 New York extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner's ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in a loss to visiting Boston. New York appeared to go ahead in the eighth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from first on rookie Anthony Volpe's single but Kiner-Falefa was ruled out in a video review.

ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 1 Kyle Bradish (8-6) struck out eight in six dominant innings, Jorge Mateo hit an inside-the-park home run and AL-best Baltimore (77-47) moved 30 games over .500 for the first time since ending 2014 at 96-66.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 6 Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and rookie Dominic Canzone had a career-high four hits as visiting Seattle took a 6-0 lead against Hunter Brown (9-9) and extended its winning streak to six with a series sweep.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 1 Miguel Cabrera singled in his final at-bat at Progressive Field, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter homered, and Detroit is 7-3 against Cleveland with three games left as it won the season series for first time since 2015.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 3 Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson' walked with the bases loaded against Kirby Yates (7-1) in the ninth inning, forcing in Michael Conforto with the go-ahead run as visiting San Francisco edged Atlanta.

CARDINALS 7, METS 3 Paul Goldschmidt homered with three hits and three RBI, Richie Palacios hit a two-run single and host St. Louis avoided a four-game sweep and stopped a four-game slide. Dakota Hudson (5-0) won his fourth straight decision.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 3 Trevor Williams tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and led Washington over Philadelphia in front of hundreds of the best Little League World Series players from around the world in Williamsport, Pa.