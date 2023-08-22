Arkansas’ Hibbert taken out by injury

A track and field season full of victories and records for University of Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert ended in disappointment Monday at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Hibbert, the world leader in the triple jump this season and top qualifier in Saturday's first round, suffered a right hamstring injury on his first attempt in Monday final and wasn't able to continue competing.

Razorbacks assistant coach Travis Geopfert posted on social media that Hibbert suffered "a mild grade 1 hamstring strain."

Hibbert, who is from Kingston, Jamaica, ran through the pit on his only attempt and clutched his hamstring. He received medical treatment, but wasn't able to take any other attempts.

"He tried hard to continue but it wasn't meant to be," Geopfert said in his social media post. "Great athlete & better person! We're all so proud of you!!!!!"

Hibbert's mark of 58 feet, 1 inch Saturday would have won Monday's competition, but qualifying marks in the first round don't carry over to the final.

Hugues Fabrice Zango, 30, won the gold medal with a leap of 57-10 1/2. Zango competes for Burkinabe, a country in West Africa.

Hibbert, who turned 18 in January, swept NCAA and SEC indoor and outdoor titles and set collegiate records of 57-6 1/2 indoors and 58-7 1/2 outdoors.

"So proud of Jaydon Hibbert!!" Geopfert began in his post. 'The most amazing triple jump season in NCAA & World U20 history!"

Two former Arkansas NCAA champion pole vaulters, Sandi Morris and Tina Sutej, cleared 15-3 on Monday to advance to Wednesday's final. Morris competes for the United States and Sutej for Slovenia.

Shamier Little, who trains at Arkansas and competes for the U.S., ran 54.40 seconds in the first round of the 400-meter hurdles to advance to today's semifinals. She finished fourth at the World Championships last year and won the gold medal in 2015.

Nickisha Pryce, who will be a senior at Arkansas this year and competes for Jamaica, ran 51.24 seconds in the semifinals of the 400 meters and failed to advance to the final.