Sexual assault plea in case involving 4-year-old girl results in 10-year prison sentence for Siloam Springs man





BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a girl.

Erick Anthony Weiser, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. The case was resolved as part of a plea agreement.

He was arrested in September 2022.

Siloam Springs police received a report in September 2020 concerning Weiser inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Weiser was 17 years old at the time, and prosecutors charged him as an adult. Weiser's mother cared for the girl out of her home.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she reported Weiser had touched her inappropriately on two occasions, according to the affidavit.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, read a victim impact statement from the girl's mother.

"I write this on behalf of my daughter," she said in the letter. "Her father and I spent the first several years of her life teaching her that monsters and the Boogeyman are not real. Having to check under her bed and around our house to show her that nothing was there, not knowing that we were completely wrong, monsters do exist and you never know who they are."

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Weiser's guilty plea.

Weiser was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Weiser was ordered not to have any contact with the victim, and he's prohibited from having unsupervised contact with any minors.



