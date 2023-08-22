Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Analyzing Arkansas' offense

by Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:16 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (center) throws while offensive coordinator Dan Enos (left) and quarterback Jacolby Criswell watch during practice Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville.

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon discuss the Razorbacks' offense as the preseason comes to a close.


