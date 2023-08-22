Whole Hog Football Podcast: Analyzing Arkansas' offense

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon discuss the Razorbacks' offense as the preseason comes to a close.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Analyzing Arkansas' offenseby Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:16 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (center) throws while offensive coordinator Dan Enos (left) and quarterback Jacolby Criswell watch during practice Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT