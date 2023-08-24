336 miles by bike; Graveler event to span Fayetteville, Jonesboro

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the inaugural Arkansas Graveler event on Thursday at Lake Wilson, saying she wants the state to become the top outdoor recreation destination in the nation.

The event, scheduled to take place June 23-29 next year, will span 336 miles, starting at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus and ending at the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

Gravel bike riding refers to riding a drop-bar bike on unpaved roads and trails, fitting somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking, according to BikeRadar, a national online publication dealing with bicycling and bicycling equipment. Gravel riding can involve all types of terrain.

Scotti Lechuga, professional cyclist and event director for Arkansas Graveler, described the event as a "gravel festival."

"It is so much more than what will just happen on the bikes. It's an event -- a tour -- not actually a race," she said.

About 400 riders are anticipated to take part in the event. Seven cities will serve as hosts throughout the event, with courses ranging from about 50 to 70 miles on any given day:

Day 1 -- Fayetteville to Oark (55 miles)

Day 2 -- Oark to Jasper (56 miles)

Day 3 -- Jasper to Marshall (55 miles)

Day 4 -- Marshall to Mountain View (51 miles)

Day 5 -- Mountain View to Cave City (49 miles)

Day 6 -- Cave City to Jonesboro (70 miles)

"One of the most important things that we have, one of the most important opportunities we have, from a state perspective is growing our outdoor economy and growing our tourism industry," Sanders said. "We will be No. 1 in the country when it comes to this."

The event is founded by the Ozark Foundation in Bentonville, with support from the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State University, University of Arkansas, Experience Fayetteville, Walmart, Arvest Bank and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.