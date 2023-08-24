Harrell puts on blues performance

Saturday evening saw one of the fastest rising stars in the blues genre put on a free performance at RJ's Sports Bar & Grill, which was packed with a standing room only crowd.

Audience members traveled from Little Rock, Memphis, Hot Springs, Fordyce, Ruston, La., and beyond to hear the award-winning young artist.

Harrell's performance was presented in conjunction with Sounds of Blue art exhibit. The event featured the art of 1959 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate George Hunt.

Hunt, who passed away in 2020 at age 80, gained national recognition producing poster prints for such events as Memphis in May and a U.S. Postage stamp commemorating the 40th anniversary of Central High School's integration. The display included an assortment of Hunt's handmade, cigar-box instruments as well.

Jimmy Cunningham, executive director of Delta Rhythm and Bayous project, began the evening with a brief presentation explaining Pine Bluff, Bayou Bartholomew and the Delta's long-standing influence on the development and evolution of the blues. He also presented a slide show of tourist destination developments projected for the heart of downtown Pine Bluff over the next five years. Included in the project are an outdoor performance stage, the largest outdoor blues-based art exhibit in the nation and relocation and restoration of legendary Pine Bluff Bluesman Cedell Davis' home.

At 8 p.m., Harrell, a Bluesman from Ruston, La., took the stage with his B.B. King-style guitar and original blues compositions. The 25-year-old is rapidly building a reputation, placing third in the 2022 International Blues Challenge and winning the Jus Blues 2022 B.B. King Blues award. He has shared the stage with the likes of Mr. Sipp, Kenny Neal, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Gary Clark Jr. Harrell is fresh off a tour of Brazil and Argentina where he played more than two dozen shows and is scheduled for a return appearance on the upcoming Blues Cruise.

His recently released album titled, "The Right Man" contains 11 original numbers. It currently stands at No. 3 on the blues charts.

Harrell's mother, Christal Brooks, was in attendance and commented on her son's rise in the blues world.

"It all started when he was 18 months old. I had to go to Shreveport to the Chrysler dealership to sign some documents. I stopped by a record shop and bought B.B. King's 'Deuces Wild' CD. While playing it on the ride home to Ruston, I heard this little voice in the backseat singing, 'The Thrill is Gone,'" Brooks said.

She shared how he picked up playing the guitar.

"His granddad, C.H. Jackson, bought him his first guitar when he was 15. He'd sit in his room studying B.B. King records and playing that guitar. Then when he was 17, he quit playing. Fortunately for us all, he picked it back up at age 21 and hasn't stopped since," Brooks said.

Harrell commented on his gift.

"The Lord tremendously blessed me," Harrell said. "This is His talent, not mine. I feel it's my job to keep great music and real blues alive. I want to say thanks to all those who have supported and continue to support me on this journey. Keep on loving the blues!"

Deb Finney, who is a KABF radio host for Friday afternoon's "Blues House Party" program, has been familiar with Harrell for a while.

"I've known D.K. over three years. It's been a joy to watch him emerge as one of the young leaders of the blues," Finney said.

Harrell's back-up musicians included Ron Stambaugh from Pennsylvania on keyboards, Justin "The Giant" Brown from Vicksburg on drums and Edgar Wade from Cleveland on bass guitar. After a short 10:30 p.m. intermission, Harrell and his band returned to present a collection of brand new songs that are currently being worked on for his next record release. Some numbers like "Penny Blues" were heard by a live audience for the first time Saturday night.

The Sounds of Blue program was sponsored by the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance, Music Warehouse, Midtown Tire and Auto, Bluez Art Records, Foster Towing and Stereo Junction.

The Blues by Budweiser Concert Series is presented by Port City Blues Society and MK Distributors. The society also provides a free weekly Blues Jam every Wednesday night. Details: membership@portcitybluessociety.com.

Bluesman D.K. Harrell performs before a standing room only audience Saturday night at RJ's Sports Bar & Grill. Band members include Ron Stambaugh (left) on keys, Harrell with lead guitar and vocals, Justin "The Giant" Brown on drums and Edgar Wade on bass. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

