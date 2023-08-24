Malvern and Brookland schools to close early today and Friday because of heat

At least two school districts in Arkansas are releasing students early Thursday and Friday due to the extreme heat plaguing the state this week.

With heat indexes ranging from 108 to 115 degrees across the state according to the National Weather Service, the Malvern School District in southwest Arkansas and the Brookland School District in northeast Arkansas made the decision to let students out early both days.

The decision by both districts was made primarily due to hot temperatures on school buses, especially those that don't have air conditioning.

Brookland, which has five schools and posted an announcement on social media just after 9 a.m. Thursday, will release students at 1:30 p.m. each day.

George Kennedy, an assistant superintendent for Brookland, said of the 22 buses in its fleet, 13 were without air conditioning and that heat indexes were reaching 100 degrees on the buses.

Malvern, which has four schools, made its announcement late Wednesday night on social media at 9:43 p.m., while also notifying parents via an automated phone message.

The district said bus routes would start dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

"The routes will be staggered to allow bus riders with longer routes to be on buses with air conditioners," the statement noted. "We are unable to give a time that your child will arrive home. If you choose for your child to remain at school, you will need to call the school but you will be responsible for getting them home. If your child is a car rider, he/she may be picked up between 11:30-3:00."

A Malvern Schools spokesperson said the district attempted to go about business as usual through the end of the week, but after "observing students being ill and drivers been ill from just getting too hot on the bus for so long" the decision was made for the early release format.

"Drivers are on there more, longer than the students," the spokesperson said. "Most of the students are an hour one way. So it's like a tin can and it's just so hot and we decided for the safety of our students and our drivers that it would be better to do this for the next couple of days, and hopefully, the heat will be over."

The kickoff of Malvern's junior high football game this week was delayed to 6:30 p.m. and the senior high game will now start at 8 p.m.