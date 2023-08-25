Ralph Yarl was "ready to just go back to just being a teenager" as he headed to the first day of his senior year at a Kansas City, Mo., high school, said his aunt, four months after Ralph was shot in the head when he went to the wrong house to pick up his brothers.

Napoleon Gonzalez, an 86-year-old man accused of using the identity of a long-dead brother to double dip on Social Security and other benefits, is guilty of fraud after technology used by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles matched the same face to two different identities.

Eike Schmidt, director of Florence's Uffizi Galleries, said symbolic punishments aren't working and it's time for "the hard fist of the law" after vandals spray-painted graffiti on the museum's exterior columns of the Vasari Corridor.

Zenna Ramos says she knows she made a mistake stealing a $15 T-shirt 15 years ago but had just escaped an unsafe living situation and needed clothes and now thinks it's unfair that the theft has blocked her certification as a police officer in Riverside, Ill., as the city also asks a state standards board to reconsider.

Wilson Wewa is one of several American Indians hailing a new Oregon law that lets hospitals return patients' amputated body parts for cultural, spiritual or religious reasons, saying tribal members believe it is important to leave this world whole.

Barbara Haverly is suing Mount Dora, Fla., claiming her fingertip was severed by the metal flap of a library book return bin and says she's at least grateful she hadn't taken her 2-year-old granddaughter on the errand.

Ken Ross, SPCA chief in New York's Putnam County, said a golfer looked as though he were "chopping wood" in a misguided attempt to club a ball-struck goose out of its misery -- an attack that led to the golfer's arrest on an animal cruelty charge.

Robert Larkin, area port director at Detroit Metro Airport, said parts of a Khapra beetle, an invasive and especially destructive grain pest, found in a bag of rice from India could pose "dire economic consequences."

Kwon Pyong, a former Iowa college student and ethnic Korean citizen of China once imprisoned there, has washed up on a South Korean coast to seek asylum after a 200-mile escape aboard a personal watercraft bearing more than 50 gallons of fuel.