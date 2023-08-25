100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE- The partial eclipse of the moon Sunday morning will be visible in Arkansas 3:52 to 5:27 o'clock. The height of the eclipse will come at about 4:40, according to Dr. A. M. Harding, astronomer at the University of Arkansas. The eclipse will be visible in most of North America, the western part of South America, the Pacific Ocean, most of Australia and the northern part of Asia. For Arkansas observation, only about 17 per cent of the moon will be eclipsed.

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1973

Bus drivers for the Little Rock School District received instructions on methods to insure the safety of the more than 9,500 children they will shuttle between home and school this year. Meeting at Burns Park, the drivers watched two films on bus safety. One, produced by the state of Maryland, demonstrated that fatal accidents can occur because the driver is distracted by unruly riders. After the showing, Jim Pate, director of transportation for the District, emphasized the importance of keeping discipline on the buses.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two-thirds of University of Arkansas students said they drink, and almost half reported recent episodes of binge drinking for a national survey conducted on campus in May. The information mirrors reports collected at 171 colleges nationwide. University officials released results from the survey Monday during a news conference to start a joint community-campus effort to curb student alcohol use. The national Core Drug and Alcohol Survey shows that the university cannot continue to "roll the dice" by simply hoping that no student is harmed by alcohol abuse, UA Chancellor John A. White said.

10 years ago

Aug. 25, 2013

Volunteers from across Northwest Arkansas traveled to the Ozark Natural Science Center on Saturday to help prepare the nonprofit for its first group of students in September. The center opened in 1992. It is a field science and environmental education facility located on 90 acres nearly 3 miles east of Arkansas 23 between Huntsville and Eureka Springs. The center has a cooperative agreement to use 500 adjacent acres of property owned by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. It also uses another 15,000 acres preserved as a wildlife management area through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.