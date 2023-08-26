DEAR HELOISE: Concerning Tiffany K.'s request for hints on how to lose weight, I thought your answer to seek medical advice was appropriate. However, doctors tend to have areas of special interest; therefore, not every doctor is as up-to-date as others about recent developments on obesity. As someone who has fought obesity for over 50 years, I have found that weight loss is not a "one size fits all" category. (Literally and figuratively!)

I have found the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) to be a source of reputable, reliable and current information. This national nonprofit organization "works toward helping individuals along their journey toward better health through education, advocacy, awareness and support." I highly recommend OAC for those who are overweight, as well as those who love, work with or live with people who are overweight. (Visit their website at www.obesityaction.org.)

-- Kay W.,

in Virginia

DEAR HELOISE: I have a handy hint on being able to find the right receipt when needed. I bought a medium-size wastebasket, and I put it next to my desk. Every time I come home from shopping, I throw receipts I need to save in this basket. No more lost receipts.

-- Ann Morgan,

Gardena, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If your dog needs a fast freshening up, grab a box of baking soda and rub some of it through your dog's dry fur; then brush it out. Don't use this if your dog is on a sodium-restricted diet.

Take note that baking soda is really good for this type of cleaning and also for deodorizing.

DEAR HELOISE: The recent wildfires in Canada have left hard-to-remove spots on my outdoor furniture. A friend suggested I try hydrogen peroxide.

I rinsed the furniture off with a hose, put a small amount of hydrogen peroxide on each piece and scrubbed them with a brush. Once I rinsed them, you never would have guessed they were filthy! They really looked like new.

-- Darlene Inch,

via email

