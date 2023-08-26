Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:48 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: Concerning Tiffany K.'s request for hints on how to lose weight, I thought your answer to seek medical advice was appropriate. However, doctors tend to have areas of special interest; therefore, not every doctor is as up-to-date as others about recent developments on obesity. As someone who has fought obesity for over 50 years, I have found that weight loss is not a "one size fits all" category. (Literally and figuratively!)

I have found the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) to be a source of reputable, reliable and current information. This national nonprofit organization "works toward helping individuals along their journey toward better health through education, advocacy, awareness and support." I highly recommend OAC for those who are overweight, as well as those who love, work with or live with people who are overweight. (Visit their website at www.obesityaction.org.)

-- Kay W.,

in Virginia

DEAR HELOISE: I have a handy hint on being able to find the right receipt when needed. I bought a medium-size wastebasket, and I put it next to my desk. Every time I come home from shopping, I throw receipts I need to save in this basket. No more lost receipts.

-- Ann Morgan,

Gardena, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If your dog needs a fast freshening up, grab a box of baking soda and rub some of it through your dog's dry fur; then brush it out. Don't use this if your dog is on a sodium-restricted diet.

Take note that baking soda is really good for this type of cleaning and also for deodorizing.

DEAR HELOISE: The recent wildfires in Canada have left hard-to-remove spots on my outdoor furniture. A friend suggested I try hydrogen peroxide.

I rinsed the furniture off with a hose, put a small amount of hydrogen peroxide on each piece and scrubbed them with a brush. Once I rinsed them, you never would have guessed they were filthy! They really looked like new.

-- Darlene Inch,

via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Print Headline: Helpful Hints

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT